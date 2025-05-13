Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Could you pass the British Citizenship test?

Applicants are required to get 75 percent of the questions right to pass

Holly Bancroft
Tuesday 13 May 2025 12:40 EDT
Comments
Why is the Home Office getting so many immigration decisions wrong?

The “Life in the UK” test is a key part of the application process to become a British citizen or settle in the UK.

Tests were introduced in 2005 for migrants seeking citizenship and in 2007 for people applying for settlement, and are intended to prove applicants have ‘sufficient knowledge’ of British life.

They have proven controversial, however, and have been repeatedly criticised for including questions that many British-born citizens would not know.

Under new plans announced this week by Labour, migrants will need to spend up to a decade in the UK before they can apply for citizenship, and they will also face tougher English language requirements.

The changes could make British citizenship among the hardest to achieve in the anglophone world.

Recommended

Some have already found the citizenship test hard to pass, with The Independent revealing that one migrant took the test a record 118 times.

The test takes 45 minutes and is made up of 24 questions about British traditions and customs.

Applicants are required to get 18 of the 24 questions right, a 75 per cent pass rate.

Do you think you can do it? We have pulled together a list of some mock questions from lifeintheuktests.co.uk here:

How did you do? Let us know your score in the comments below.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in