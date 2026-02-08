D-Day veteran and British Normandy Memorial ambassador dies aged 100

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stan Ford, a veteran who survived the D-Day landings has died at the age of 100.

Mr Ford, of Bath, was remembered as “a man who lived a life of profound service and courage” and who “dedicated himself to keeping alive the memory of his fallen comrades” by the community he worked alongside in aid of veterans.

Mr Ford suffered life-changing injuries when he was aboard HMS Fratton as it was sunk, believed to be by a midget submarine, off the Normandy coast on August 18, 1944.

He went on to become an ambassador for British Normandy Memorial, a role which helps to remember more than 22,442 servicemen and women who died on D-Day and during the Normandy campaign.

In that role he supported efforts to raise funds and awareness for an education centre on the site of the memorial in Normandy and spoke to the King after a UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in 2024.

The Normandy Memorial Trust said it was “deeply saddened” by Mr Ford’s death and sent condolences to his daughters Lorraine and Julie, and all his family and friends.

In a tribute it added: “We were so fortunate that he visited the Memorial multiple times, all thanks to the support of Spirit of Normandy Trust.

“He dedicated himself to keeping alive the memory of his fallen comrades and was a true friend of the Memorial.

“Stan, we will miss you.”

Mr Ford also gave talks to primary school children to tell them of his experience and the importance of avoiding future wars.

A tribute from the Taxi Charity For Military Veterans said: “Today we honour a man who reached the incredible milestone of 100 years, but more importantly, a man who lived a life of profound service and courage.

“A survivor of the sinking of HMS Fratton in 1944, Stan spent his life keeping the memory of his 31 fallen comrades alive. From being a British Normandy Memorial Ambassador to his involvement with the Bristol Normandy Veterans, Stan’s legacy is one of unwavering strength.”

It added: “Fair winds and following seas, Stan. You will never be forgotten.”

Mr Ford served on HMS Fratton, which escorted ships taking people back to the UK and was stationed off Selsey Bill on the south coast on D-Day.

While a teenager, Mr Ford worked as a runner delivering messages for air raid wardens during the Blitz in Bristol, and subsequently served in the Home Guard.

Some 31 crew members died in the HMS Fratton attack while 38 survived the explosion which blasted Mr Ford and the gun platform he was operating into the water.

He was pulled from the sea and taken to a field hospital on Gold Beach but he had to walk with leg callipers ever since and fractured his spine due to the force of the explosion.

Speaking to the Press Association in Horse Guards Parade after the Royal British Legion’s march past the Cenotaph in 2024, Mr Ford said: “It’s always a great honour to be back on occasions like this but I remember the guys that never came home on my ship when it was torpedoed.

“They never came home, and I always feel it’s my duty to put in an appearance and thank God for those that did survive, and to pray for the ones who didn’t.”

He added: “I thank God every day that on the day the boat was sinking that I wasn’t strapped in.”