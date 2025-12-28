In Pictures: Cinema superstar who quit acting to pursue controversial causes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brigitte Bardot’s early life was as an undoubted A-lister in the world of cinema although she would eventually withdraw from the showbusiness world and devote her life to causes, notably animal rights.

Bardot’s success spread well beyond the shores of France and she was often in demand including an appearance in one of the doctor movies, Doctor At Sea, alongside the likes of Dirk Bogarde and James Robertson Justice.

Et Dieu Crea La Femme (And God Created Woman) is often seen as the film that propelled her to worldwide fame.

Her cultural impact was such that President Charles De Gaulle described her as an export such as Renault, while she became synonymous with Marianne, the mythical female figure who represents the French republic in culture.

Bardot effectively quit the showbusiness world in 1973 and devoted herself to her favourite causes.

She was linked to far-right politics but was also highly engaged in the animal rights movement, running her own foundation from her new home in Saint-Tropez.

Her outspoken views sometimes landed her in trouble with prosecutors and she had endorsed Marine Le Pen for the French presidency.

She did not hesitate to contact foreign politicians about matters to do with the animal world.