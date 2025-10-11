Phillipson tells universities to take firm action to protect Jewish students

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bridget Phillipson has written to vice-chancellors urging them to take “practical and proportionate steps” to protect Jewish students as part of Government efforts to stamp out antisemitism following the Manchester terror attack.

Some 600 training sessions will be offered to university staff over the coming weeks to help them “identify harassment and hate” and facilitate “open, respectful debate”, the Department for Education (DfE) said.

The sessions will be delivered by the Union of Jewish Students.

Thousands of teachers would be trained to teach young people how to “challenge misinformation online” through the £7 million funding package, the Government says.

Universities must manage protests in a way that allows all students to participate fully in campus life, which could involve moving repeated demonstrations that are “intrusive or disruptive”, the DfE said.

Education Secretary Ms Phillipson is expected to meet shortly with university leaders, the Office for Students, Universities UK, the police and faith community organisations for a high-level roundtable on campus cohesion.

The talks will aim to ensure “universities are taking proportionate and effective action to keep all students safe and supported”.

The Cabinet minister has written to vice-chancellors urging them to take “practical and proportionate steps” to protect Jewish students from harassment, while continuing to uphold the right to peaceful protest and lawful free speech on campus, the DfE said.

It follows a warning from the higher education watchdog that universities could face action if Jewish students were not protected from harassment, after several institutions saw pro-Palestine protests earlier this week.

Arif Ahmed, director of free speech at the Office for Students, said the regulator would be prepared to respond if it believed universities were not upholding their duties.

University leaders had warned students planning protests on October 7, which marked the two-year anniversary of Hamas’s attack on Israel, to think carefully about their actions.

Some 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage during the incursion in 2023.

Protesters said it was necessary to demonstrate to bring attention to the suffering in Gaza, where some 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, according to the enclave’s health ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government and does not distinguish between civilians or combatants.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the timing of the protests was “un-British” and showed “little respect for others”.

It comes after two men were killed in a terror attack launched by Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester on October 2.

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, both died in the atrocity which unfolded on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Ms Phillipson said: “Antisemitism is a poison that must be torn out from our schools, colleges and universities by its roots: I will not allow hatred to deter students from their education.

“Lawful protest must be respected – but there is no place for harassment or intimidation on our campuses.

“One instance of antisemitic abuse is one too many, so I’m clear: the buck stops with universities when it comes to ridding their campuses of hate – and they have my full backing to use their powers to do so.”