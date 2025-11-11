Queen welcomes Booker Prize-winning author at Clarence House

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen has praised the Booker Prize winner and shortlisted authors for some of the “most wonderful examples of writing”, during a reception at Clarence House.

Camilla hosted the shortlisted authors at the royal residence on Tuesday afternoon, after author David Szalay received the prestigious literary prize on Monday night for his novel Flesh.

The Queen was greeted by the chief executive of the Booker Prize Foundation, Gaby Wood, as she arrived to celebrate the Booker Prize and the new Children’s Booker Prize, which was announced last month.

Sex And The City actress Sarah Jessica Parker was also present at the event, having been one of the judges for the prize this year.

The Queen went on to congratulate Szalay, who won the accolade for his novel Flesh at Monday night’s award ceremony.

He is the first Hungarian-British author to win the prize.

Speaking to the prize winner, Camilla said: “You must be thrilled!”

The Queen, who wore a polka dot blouse and black dress, was all smiles as she welcomed the shortlisted authors, judges and supporters of the prestigious literary prize to the annual event.

Camilla met the chairman of the judging panel, the Irish novelist, dramatist and screenwriter, Roddy Doyle.

Other members of the judging panel who attended the reception included writer and literary critic for the Guardian, Chris Power, Nigerian writer and winner of The Future Awards’ Africa Prize for Arts and Culture, Ayobami Adebayo, American novelist Kiley Reid, and Parker, the founder of SJP Lit.

Speaking to the Sex And The City star, Camilla called Parker’s involvement “one of her many hats”, to which the actress responded: “It’s the one I’m most proud of.

“It’s so thrilling. We are surrounded by such wonderful, exciting authors,” Parker added.

In a speech to her gathered guests, Camilla said: “Thank you all for your contribution.

“Nowadays, it’s so important to get people reading, more important than ever – especially with the Children’s Booker Prize, to get them involved as well.

“You’re right at the top of the game, and you set the most wonderful example.”

“Please keep writing because you bring us such pleasure – not only me, but many others all around the world.”

During the reception, Gaby Wood addressed the Queen and her guests, and said: “I’d like to say on this day, for remembering things, that there is no such thing as a Booker Prize loser.”

When asked how his win felt, Szalay said: “It means an enormous amount. It’s such a high-profile prize, that I think every novelist secretly or otherwise dreams of.

“To win it is a slightly surreal experience.”

Szalay previously met Camilla – then the Duchess of Cornwall – in 2016, when he was previously nominated for his novel, All That Man Is.

He praised the Queen’s passion for literature, and said: “She does absolutely wonderful work.”

Camilla is an avid reader and patron of a number of literary organisations, and last year hosted the six 2024 Booker Prize hopefuls at Clarence House.

This year’s Booker Prize shortlist includes Flashlight by Susan Choi, The Loneliness of Sonia And Sunny by Kiran Desai, Audition by Katie Kitamura, The Rest Of Our Lives by Ben Markovits, The Land In Winter by Andrew Miller, and Flesh by David Szalay.

Szalay received £50,000 and a trophy, presented to him by last year’s winner, Samantha Harvey.

Recent winners of the Booker Prize include Bernardine Evaristo, Margaret Atwood, Douglas Stuart, Damon Galgut, Shehan Karunatilaka and Paul Lynch.