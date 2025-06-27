Body found in missing woman search as man charged with murder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A body has been found in the search for a missing woman as a man has been charged with murder.

Reanne Coulson, 34, was last seen in Coventry in May and concerns were raised by her family after she failed to make contact with them on her birthday on June 17.

Officers searching for Ms Coulson found a body in Binley Woods on Friday afternoon, West Midlands Police said.

Formal identification will need to take place, but the family of Ms Coulson have been informed, the force added.

Mohammed Durnion was arrested as part of the investigation into her disappearance, police said.

The 42-year-old has now been charged with murder. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A second man has also been charged with assisting an offender, police said.

Adam Moore, 38, from Coventry, will appear before the same court on Saturday.

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, from the force’s major crime unit, said: “We’ve been focused on doing all we can to find Reanne and our thoughts remain with her family at this deeply distressing time.

“While formal identification still needs to take place, we do believe it is Reanne.

“We’ve charged a man with murder, and another for assisting an offender, but our inquiries to establish exactly what happened and why are ongoing.

“We’ll continue to update and support Reanne’s family.”

Ms Coulson’s older brother Ashley would like to thank the public for everything they have done to help find her, police said. He has asked that the family are left alone to grieve.

A dedicated website has been set up where information can be given at mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ25A53-PO1 or you can call 101 quoting log 6621 of June 18.

Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.