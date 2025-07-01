BBC director-general was at Glastonbury during Bob Vylan performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC’s director-general was at Glastonbury Festival when Bob Vylan led chants of “Death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” that were broadcast live.

It is understood Tim Davie was on a visit to meet staff at the Somerset music event on Saturday afternoon and was informed after Bobby Vylan, one half of the British rap punk duo, led his audience in chants that also included “Free, free Palestine”.

The performance at the West Holts Stage was livestreamed by the BBC but the organisation later expressed regret for not stopping its broadcast of the “unacceptable” set.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The director-general was informed of the incident after the performance and at that point he was clear it should not feature in any other Glastonbury coverage.”

The news of Mr Davie’s presence at the festival comes as the Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis berated the BBC for what he called “the airing of vile Jew-hatred” and the broadcaster’s “belated and mishandled response”.

The corporation has faced strong criticism for continuing to livestream the performance on iPlayer with on-screen warnings about discriminatory language.

Broadcasting regulator Ofcom saying it was “very concerned” by the decision and the Culture Secretary claimed the issue should have been foreseeable and constituted “a problem of leadership” for the BBC.

In a post on X, Sir Ephraim wrote: “This is a time of national shame.

“The airing of vile Jew-hatred at Glastonbury and the BBC’s belated and mishandled response, brings confidence in our national broadcaster’s ability to treat antisemitism seriously to a new low.

“It should trouble all decent people that now, one need only couch their outright incitement to violence and hatred as edgy political commentary, for ordinary people to not only fail to see it for what it is, but also to cheer it, chant it and celebrate it.

“Toxic Jew-hatred is a threat to our entire society.”

Irish rap trio Kneecap, including member Liam Og O hAnnaidh who appeared in court earlier this month charged with a terror offence, took to the stage directly after Bob Vylan and led chants of “Free Palestine”.

On Monday, Avon and Somerset Police said it had launched a probe into both performances after reviewing video footage and audio recordings, with a senior detective appointed to lead the investigation.

A police spokesman said: “This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our inquiries are at an early stage.

“The investigation will be evidence-led and will closely consider all appropriate legislation, including relating to hate crimes.”

In a statement on Monday, the BBC said: “Millions of people tuned in to enjoy Glastonbury this weekend across the BBC’s output but one performance within our livestreams included comments that were deeply offensive.

“The BBC respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence.

“The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves.

“We welcome Glastonbury’s condemnation of the performance.

“The performance was part of a livestream of the West Holts stage on BBC iPlayer.

“The judgment on Saturday to issue a warning on screen while streaming online was in line with our editorial guidelines.

“In addition, we took the decision not to make the performance available on demand.

“The team were dealing with a live situation, but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance. We regret this did not happen.”

US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau announced that Bob Vylan’s US visas had been revoked due to “their hateful tirade at Glastonbury”, with the duo scheduled to tour in Chicago, Brooklyn and Philadelphia in October.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told the Commons on Monday the Government was “exasperated” with the “lack of account from the leadership” at the BBC.

Ms Nandy said the incident at Worthy Farm had raised “very, very serious questions at the highest levels of the BBC about the operational oversight and the way in which editorial standards are understood”, adding that she wanted to see “rapid action” from the broadcaster.

Glastonbury Festival organisers also condemned Bob Vylan’s chants, saying it was “appalled” by what was said on stage, adding “there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence”.

Bob Vylan formed in Ipswich in 2017 and have released four albums addressing issues such as racism, masculinity and class.

Bobby Vylan is the stage name of Pascal Robinson-Foster, 34, according to reports. His bandmate drummer uses the alias Bobbie Vylan.

In a statement posted to Instagram, he said: “Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.

“As we grow older and our fire starts to possibly dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us.”