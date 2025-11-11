Bob Vylan singer interviewed by police over comments on stage at Glastonbury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bob Vylan singer Bobby Vylan has been interviewed by police over comments he made on stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The frontman, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, led chants of “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” during their BBC livestreamed performance at the Worthy Farm festival in June, which saw an investigation launched by Avon and Somerset Police.

Police said a man in his 30s, understood to be Robinson-Foster, had voluntarily attended an interview on Monday, after the force received advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

A police statement read: “It has been important for us to have a full understanding of any legal precedents, which is a complex process, and therefore over the past couple of months we have been seeking early legal advice from the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Advice from the CPS was received during the week commencing Monday, October 20.

“Following a review of the advice, a voluntary police interview was arranged to help us progress our inquiries, which was held yesterday afternoon.

“The matter has been recorded as a public order incident while we continue to investigate and consider all relevant legislation.”

Police said voluntary interviews are “commonly used in investigations where an individual agrees to attend and an arrest is not considered necessary”, and added that “attendees are interviewed under caution and have the same legal rights as anybody who is arrested”.

It comes after British Airways paused their sponsorship of the Louis Theroux podcast in October following an interview with Robinson-Foster, which saw him say he was “not regretful” of the chant and would “do it again tomorrow”.

Following their Glastonbury appearance, the group were later dropped from a number of festivals and performances including Radar festival, a show at a German music venue and a US tour after their visas were revoked.

A performance earlier this year supporting former Stooges frontman Iggy Pop at Alexandra Palace also saw an investigation launched by the Metropolitan Police, for alleged similar comments to those made at Glastonbury.

Bob Vylan recently also had to postpone two UK gigs over “political pressure” including a show in Manchester following calls by Jewish leaders and MPs for it to be cancelled.

Despite the criticism, the duo, completed by drummer Bobbie Vylan, real name Wade Laurence George, have also seen support from fans, with their album Humble As The Sun re-entering the charts over the summer.