Doctors to vote on five-day strike after government warns of NHS disruption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hospitals across England are bracing for potential widespread disruption as the British Medical Association (BMA) awaits the outcome of a crucial ballot on a five-day strike.

The proposed walkout, involving up to half the medical workforce, is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, coinciding with the busy winter period.

Last week, the union presented its members with a government offer, stating it aimed to resolve the "jobs crisis for doctors in England". Results from the online survey are anticipated later today.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said patients will experience “unnecessary and avoidable” disruption if the strike goes ahead.

The offer includes a fast expansion of specialist training posts as well as covering out-of-pocket expenses such as exam fees, but does not include extra pay.

NHS hospital leaders will be waiting with anticipation to find out the results of the survey.

Health bosses have ordered hospitals to try and maintain at least 95% of pre-planned work, should the strike go ahead, but have conceded that this goal may be more challenging due to winter pressures in the NHS.

The Government has criticised the BMA for the length of time to respond to the offer, saying that it had offered to extend the union’s strike mandate which would have enabled the walkout to be rescheduled to January, should the offer not be accepted by members.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said that as a result, patients will experience “unnecessary and avoidable” disruption.

And Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called the union “irresponsible” during a visit to Norfolk on Thursday.

Last week the pressure on the NHS was exposed as official data revealed that flu cases in hospitals are at a record level for this time of year.

NHS England aid hospitals were facing the “worst case scenario” after flu cases jumped by more than 55% in a week.

Resident doctors make up just under half of the medical workforce in England.