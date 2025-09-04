Hospital sexual assault victim was unlawfully killed, says coroner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who was subjected to a violent sexual assault in hospital was unlawfully killed, a coroner has ruled.

Valerie Kneale, 75, died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 16 2018, four days after she was admitted following a stroke at her home in Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire.

The retired clerical assistant was said to be “chatty”, lucid and did not appear agitated when her family left shortly before midnight on November 12.

Her relatives were urgently called back to the hospital after “a marked deterioration” in her condition was noted early on the day shift.

Blackpool Coroner’s Court heard it was thought the effects of her stroke had worsened and it was agreed Mrs Kneale would be placed on end-of-life care.

Her family then stayed at her bedside from November 13 until she died.

Police decided to examine the death, though, after they were called in that month to investigate allegations of mistreatment and neglect on the stroke unit.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mrs Kneale died not because of her stroke but due to a “forcible sexual assault” inflicted during her hospital admission.

Detectives launched a murder probe and it emerged that three healthcare assistants witnessed an “extensive and significant” amount of blood surrounding Mrs Kneale shortly after her death.

One described “blood everywhere” on the bedsheets, which had soaked through to the mattress, with a body bag needed to avoid further leakage on transfer to the hospital mortuary.

An “overpowering and unusual smell” in Mrs Kneale’s room was also noticeable, the court was told, but the incident was not documented and the concerns were not escalated to senior management.

Retired senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Jill Riley told the inquest that the omission resulted in a “significant delay” in securing and preserving critical evidence.

She said there were “limited, if any, forensic opportunities” as Mrs Kneale’s room had subsequently been cleaned and used by other patients.

Her clothing at the time of her death had been disposed of and CCTV footage from the hospital had over-run and been deleted.

Several appeals to help find her killer were publicised through local and national media – including a £20,000 reward offer from CrimeStoppers – but no new information was received and the investigation concluded.

HM Coroner for Blackpool and Fylde, Alan Wilson, concluded that Mrs Kneale was unlawfully killed “by unlawful act manslaughter”.

He said she was a “much-loved woman” who had suffered a violent sexual assault.

Mr Wilson said the circumstances were “particularly horrific” and could not have been foreseen.

He said: “For someone to assault a vulnerable, relatively elderly woman in a hospital setting is really quite difficult to believe.”

Consultant forensic pathologist Dr Alison Armour, who carried out the post-mortem examination, said she thought the injuries were inflicted at least two days before Mrs Kneale died but after her hospital admission.

She said Mrs Kneale’s deterioration after her family left her bedside overnight could have been as a result of the assault.

Mr Wilson found it was not possible to be more specific about when her internal injuries were inflicted.

He said: “The opportunity for someone to have assaulted her to some degree may have been greater overnight (Monday/Tuesday) when her family were not with her, but in my judgment it could have happened at any time from when they left her to midday on Wednesday.

“That opportunity may have been limited but it is my view it must have occurred during this period.”

Mr Wilson said the discovery of the blood on November 16 amounted to “unusual circumstances”.

He said it should have been “obvious” that it was concerning and the incident should have been escalated to medics, senior management, police and the coroner.

He said: “Ultimately the most significant aspect of how the post-death events were handled was that they resulted in the potential loss of evidence… and to help the police establish who may have been behind the sexual assault.”

Following the inquest, Mrs Kneale’s family said in a statement: “We left our mother in a safe environment. We asked if we could stay the Monday night but we were told by hospital staff that they would look after our mum. We believed them. That obviously didn’t happen.

“Valerie was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and most of all our friend. She lovingly looked after and cared for all her family. She was our main source of support and encouragement throughout our lives.

“The years since November 2018 have been a constant torture for all of us. The thought and now the evidence of the attack and the suffering she endured is crippling.”

Their lawyer, Alice Wood – of Farleys Solicitors, said: “This is a step towards justice for her family.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: “This remains an undetected homicide investigation that is now held by the force’s major crime review team.

“The case will be regularly reviewed, and we will look into any new information which comes to light.”

Maggie Oldham, chief executive at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: ““I wish to assure Mrs Kneale’s family, patients, and staff that the Trust has already implemented improvements since the tragic death of Mrs Kneale in 2018.

“The Trust is committed to learning and will now carefully consider all of the evidence heard at the inquest and the coroner’s findings, and make any further improvements, as necessary.”

In December 2023, two female healthcare professionals were jailed after a jury at Preston Crown Court found they had unlawfully drugged patients “for an easy life” and bragged about it in text messages.

Evidence during the trial highlighted the “dysfunctional” drugs regime on the stroke unit with free and easy access to controlled drugs and medication which led to “wholesale theft” by staff.

Three other former employees at Blackpool Victoria Hospital admitted offences in connection with the sedation inquiry – which is still ongoing – including Matt Pover, the senior nurse in charge of the overnight shift from November 12 to 13.

Mr Pover was handed a 24-week jail term, suspended for 18 months, with an unpaid work and rehabilitation activity requirement, after he admitted theft from an employer and supplying a Class C drug, sleeping pill zopiclone.