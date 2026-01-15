Anglo-Scottish sleeper trains will now call at Birmingham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sleeper trains between London and the Scottish Highlands will start calling at Birmingham from Thursday night.

Operator Caledonian Sleeper said it is the most significant change to its network in more than three decades.

Passengers will be able to travel on direct services between Birmingham International – which serves the city’s airport – and Aberdeen, Fort William and Inverness.

Caledonian Sleeper said journeys between the West Midlands and the Highlands are “underserved by existing transport options”.

Passengers travelling north from Birmingham International will be able to board a train at 10.42pm on weeknights or 10.35pm on Sundays.

After reaching Edinburgh in the early hours of the morning, this will split into three sections.

These will arrive in Aberdeen at 7.50am, Inverness at 8.45am and Fort William at 10am, each calling at numerous stations en route.

Southbound trains will run through the night, arriving at Birmingham International at 6.20am.

Passengers at the West Midlands station will not be permitted to leave northbound trains or board southbound trains.

Caledonian Sleeper managing director Graham Kelly said: “This historic timetable update marks a significant milestone in our mission to further boost sustainable cross-border travel options.

“Birmingham is the latest city set to benefit from our high-quality overnight train service as residents will be able to drift off in the West Midlands in their own private room and wake up to beautiful views of the Scottish Highlands.

“Similarly, we believe our new route will be incredibly popular with leisure tourists from Scotland given the wide range of sights and attractions in Birmingham and across the West Midlands to be discovered.”

Caledonian Sleeper’s separate Lowlander service connecting London with Edinburgh and Glasgow will not stop at Birmingham International.