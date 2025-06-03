Dire warning for Government as spectre of animal disease looms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new report from the National Audit Office (NAO) has warned that the Government is not adequately prepared for the increasing risk of animal diseases, and would struggle to manage a major outbreak.

Animal diseases such as bird flu, bluetongue, and African swine fever pose significant threats to England's farming sector, food security, human health, and wildlife. The costs associated with an outbreak can escalate into billions of pounds, the report said.

The 2001 outbreak of foot and mouth cost an estimated £13.8 billion in today’s prices, devastating farming businesses and leading to the slaughter of thousands of animals. The countryside was shut to recreation and tourism.

Since 2020, 7.2 million birds have been culled in avian flu outbreaks, which have devastated wild seabird colonies across the UK.

The NAO acknowledged that the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) have worked hard to tackle recent outbreaks.

However, the watchdog said that these public bodies would likely struggle with a more severe outbreak or concurrent serious outbreaks.

open image in gallery A National Trust ranger clears deceased birds from Staple Island, one of the Outer Group of the Farne Islands, amid an outbreak of avian influenza ( PA )

A report from the NAO warned that long-term resilience to disease in livestock is being undermined by officials having to focus on increasingly frequent outbreaks – and there is no long-term strategy for improving the situation.

There are significant gaps in contingency plans for outbreaks, and plans for specific diseases have not been updated with the latest findings, with its strategy for coping with foot and mouth disease not updated since 2011.

Just 5 per cent of live animal imports are undergoing physical checks, all taking place at the final customer destination, against a target of 100 per cent checks at border control, raising the risk of “exotic” diseases arriving from abroad.

A fifth of vet roles are vacant at the APHA, and there is a “very high” risk of site failure at the Government’s key animal science lab at Weybridge, the report said.

The report said that while a £2.8 billion redevelopment programme at Weybridge is now on track, the main new laboratory facilities will not be delivered for another 10 years.

open image in gallery A metal fence is constructed on the border between Germany and Poland in 2020 to guard against African swine fever ( EPA )

The report found Defra thought there was a “very high” risk of an outbreak to which it would be unable to respond effectively, but it lacks a long-term strategy and action plan for improving resilience to animal disease, and many of its activities are reactive rather than part of a coherent plan.

A comprehensive livestock movement tracing system – crucial once infection is detected – is lacking, with the costs of an upgraded scheme now estimated at £563 million amid concerns over delivering it in the face of rising costs and funding constraints, while there are also issues with vaccine supplies.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “Defra has assessed that the risk of an outbreak to which it would be unable to respond effectively is above the level it considers tolerable, but it has not determined a way to reduce this risk.

“A long-term strategy and action plan are urgently needed, to protect national economic resilience as well as food security, human health and rural communities.”

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chairman of the parliamentary Committee of Public Accounts, said: “Despite some good work to identify new threats, Government’s preparations for a future major outbreak are being hampered by a lack of capacity, skills and long-term strategy.

“Government’s failure to carry out checks on animal imports is also threatening biosecurity at the border.

“Resilience to a severe outbreak has not been tested in recent years, but the threat remains ever increasing as our livestock become more susceptible to disease.

“Without changes to the current operating system, there is a very real risk that Government would not be able to respond effectively.”

Biosecurity Minister Baroness Hayman said: “This Government’s commitment to maintaining the country’s biosecurity in the face of the mounting risks of disease is unwavering – we will do whatever it takes to protect our farmers and economy.

“We took immediate action to ban personal imports of meat and dairy from Europe after a wave of foot and mouth cases on the continent and, after years of underinvestment, we are investing £200 million into a new National Biosecurity Centre.”