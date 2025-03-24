Bird flu detected in sheep for the first time in England

Bird flu had been detected in a sheep in England for the first time, the government has said.
"The case was identified following routine surveillance of farmed livestock on a premises in Yorkshire where highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) had been confirmed in other captive birds," it said in a statement.
The government said while this marked the first time H5N1 had been found in a sheep, it was not the first time it had been detected in livestock in other countries. It added that there was no evidence to suggest an increased risk to the country's livestock population.
