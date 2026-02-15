Assisted dying Bill has been a ‘long time coming’, MSP says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An MSP has said an assisted dying Bill has been “a long time coming” and many terminally ill Scots are in need of it.

Liam McArthur, Liberal Democrat MSP for Orkney, said his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill, would allow people who are sound of mind but are terminally ill to legally end their lives.

His comments follow a Sunday Mail article in which he drew criticism from the Association of Palliative Medicine, which said the Bill is “unsafe, inequitable and unworkable”.

Mr McArthur said: “My Bill has choice at its heart: the choice for someone of sound mind with a terminal illness to request an assisted death and the choice for all medical professionals about whether to take part or not.

“While some palliative care professionals would not opt in to support their patients who wish to exercise that choice, I have spoken with many who would and see assisted dying as an essential part of patient-centred care at the end of life.

“This Bill has been a long time coming but it does now offer the opportunity to provide compassionate choice for the small number of terminally ill Scots who need it.

“Drawing on international evidence, my Bill would ensure that people are able to exercise that option in a way that is robustly safeguarded, putting in protections for all.”

He said a report from the House of Commons Health and Social Care Select Committee “did not see any indications” of palliative and end-of-life care deteriorating in quality or provision after the introduction of the Bill, saying the introduction of assisted dying has improved palliative care in many areas.

He added: “From the outset I have been clear that mechanisms to address some issues around legislative competency would be required in order for a comprehensive scheme of assisted dying to operate in Scotland.

“Both the Scottish and UK Government have worked constructively and at pace on this and MSPs can be confident that the measures they vote for will be enacted.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.