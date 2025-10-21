Tory MP calls for all dangerous drivers who kill to get lifetime ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dangerous drivers who kill should be banned for life to stop “whoops, I killed somebody” guidelines, a Conservative MP has said.

Ben Obese-Jecty, the Tory MP for Huntingdon, has called for changes to the Sentencing Bill to prevent dangerous drivers from getting their licences back.

Speaking in the committee stage of the Bill on Tuesday, he said there were hundreds of convictions for causing death by dangerous driving last year, but “fewer than 1% of those drivers were given a lifetime ban”.

Mr Obese-Jecty put forward an amendment which would see anyone who causes death by dangerous or careless driving handed a lifetime ban, saying the current sentencing guidelines allow for a “whoops, I killed somebody” narrative.

Addressing the Commons, he said: “There is something badly wrong with our approach to justice when the guidelines consider life to be as cheap as is reflected in the current guidelines.

“Consider that the threshold for dangerous driving is high – it is excessive speeding, drink driving, dangerous and erratic overtaking manoeuvres – it is the type of driving that leaves you horrified.

“Now consider that if the outcome of that driving is that someone is killed, the minimum disqualification period is five years, an inconvenience. It speaks to a narrative of ‘whoops, I killed somebody’.”

Mr Obese-Jecty said the reluctance to use lifetime disqualifications is “priced into the guidelines,” which states there is an “increased risk of breach and the possibility of hindering rehabilitation prospects”.

While Mr Obese-Jecty said he was sure all drivers have been unlucky or had “close shaves”, families of victims are left feeling that dangerous drivers get “little more than a slap on the wrist” and insisted his amendment was not “draconian” but “robust”.

He said: “It would mean that those who have already proved themselves to be fatally unsafe behind the wheel would never again be in a position to take another life or destroy any further lives.”

Labour MP Sarah Russell said she agreed that these offences are not being dealt with “with sufficient severity” but could not support the amendment, suggesting it would go too far.

She said: “Where he’s talking about a death, I’m not suggesting for a moment that that should go unpunished, but a potential full lifetime driving ban, if someone’s made a momentary lapse of concentration at 19 and still couldn’t drive at 55, doesn’t feel proportionate.”