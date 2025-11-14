Assisted dying Bill risks running out of time to become law, Lords hears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The assisted dying Bill risks running out of time to become law, the Lords has heard amid a record high number of suggested changes to the draft legislation.

Peers began their first of at least four days of detailed line-by-line scrutiny of the Bill which could see assisted dying legalised for terminally ill adults in England and Wales.

More than 900 amendments have been put forward – the highest number ever tabled to a piece of backbench legislation.

The Dignity in Dying group, which campaigns for a change in the law, has warned “the risk of deliberate time-wasting is clear and profoundly unfair”.

But a number of peers told Friday’s debate they can only support Bills which are “legislatively fit to be passed”, describing this one as “demonstrably flawed”.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will become law only if both the House of Commons and House of Lords agree on the final drafting of the legislation – with approval needed before spring when the current session of Parliament ends.

The Lords is currently looking at potential changes to a Bill some have argued does not have enough safeguards to protect the most vulnerable in society from being pressured into an assisted death.

Baroness Gisela Stuart said there are “so many flaws” with the Bill in its current form “that I don’t think this House, however long we debate it, can actually get it to a stage where it is legislatively fit to be passed, and that is our role”.

She told her colleagues on the Lords’ red benches: “We should not vote for anything that cannot legislatively be properly implemented.”

Lord Andrew Tyrie said while he is a supporter of the Bill’s intentions, it is “demonstrably flawed”.

He suggested the Government must take more control of the draft legislation, which is currently proceeding through Parliament as a private member’s bill (PMB).

With less time allocated compared with Government legislation, it can be more vulnerable in the face of any delays during the parliamentary process.

The Government can make additional time available to enable discussion of a PMB if it wishes.

Lord Tyrie said: “Surely the Government should now be listening. They should now be grasping that they need to take this Bill in themselves. They need to consult nationally. They need to consult widely. They need to try and find as much consensus as possible, and then in a considered way, they need to come back to the House.

“I think attempting to deal with these 900 amendments in this way is going to end up with the Bill being talked out.

“It’s going to end up with us in a place we don’t want to be – at least those of us who want to see progress on this Bill.

“And we’ll end up worse off than we would have been had the Government done the sensible thing in the beginning, and taken the Bill in as they do most private members’ bills.”

Former Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson urged the Government to say what is “going on behind the scenes” to implement assisted dying.

A vocal opponent of the Bill, the crossbench peer said she recently met a member of the public in the City of London, who said he was working “full time” on the rollout, adding: “I’m not sure he meant to tell me that.”

She told peers: “I think we do need to understand how many civil servants are currently working on this. Who’s running the Bill team?”

Ahead of the debate, Sarah Wootton, chief executive of Dignity in Dying, said: “What must not happen now is an effort to talk the Bill out.”

She said with so many amendments being tabled, “the risk of deliberate time-wasting is clear and profoundly unfair”.

Ms Wootton added: “This Bill has twice won the backing of the elected Commons and carries overwhelming public support.

“Peers should honour that, keep dying people at the centre of this debate, and allow the Bill the fair and focused scrutiny it deserves.”

The Bill was narrowly approved by MPs in the House of Commons earlier this year, and received an unopposed second reading in the Lords in September.

This is the furthest any such legislation on assisted dying has progressed through Parliament at Westminster – although the incoming Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally has previously said she and her Church of England colleagues are likely to bring an amendment to vote on the principle of the Bill, which she will vote against.

If the Bill does pass into law, the Government has four years in which to get an assisted dying service into place, meaning it could be 2029/30 before the first assisted death happens.

The legislation proposes allowing terminally ill adults with fewer than six months to live to apply for an assisted death.

This would be subject to approval by two doctors and a panel featuring a social worker, senior legal figure and psychiatrist.

According to the parliamentary authorities, while some Bills have had more amendments tabled in total at committee stage, this sets a possible record for the number submitted in the first full list of suggested changes and is almost certainly unprecedented for committee stage of a private member’s bill.

Not all tabled amendments will necessarily be debated as members can choose to withdraw theirs during the process.