Independent
Man charged with sexually assaulting four women during luxury spa treatments

Ibrahim Ali, 36, of Percy Place in Datchet, Berkshire, was charged on Saturday in relation to four incidents at the Nirvana Spa in Wokingham.

Harry Stedman
Monday 07 July 2025 11:23 EDT
The stolen part of the statue was recovered by officers (Alamy/PA)
The stolen part of the statue was recovered by officers (Alamy/PA)

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting four women during treatments at a luxury health spa.

Ibrahim Ali, 36, of Percy Place in Datchet, Berkshire, was charged on Saturday in relation to four incidents at the Nirvana Spa in Wokingham, Thames Valley Police said.

Four women reported being touched inappropriately during treatments at the spa.

The suspect was subsequently charged with four counts of sexual assault by touching following a police investigation.

Nirvana Spa has an annual membership of more than £2,200 and describes itself as “the UK’s leading pure water retreat” on its website.

The spa has been contacted for comment.

Ali will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on August 6.

