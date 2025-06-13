Starmer urges Netanyahu to de-escalate with Iran amid reports of fresh strikes
Sir Keir spoke with the Israeli leader on Friday afternoon as reports of a wave of fresh strikes broke.
Israel and Iran must de-escalate and work towards a “diplomatic resolution”, Sir Keir Starmer has told his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu amid mounting tensions in the Middle East.
Sir Keir spoke with Mr Netanyahu as a fresh wave of Israeli strikes targeting Tehran began on Friday afternoon, according to media reports.
Israel’s earlier attacks overnight targeted nuclear facilities, missiles factories, and killed Hossein Salami, the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Sir Keir spoke with France’s President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday morning, where the three leaders called for both Iran and Israel to use restraint.
The Prime Minister also convened a Cobra meeting on Friday, where he was joined by senior ministers and officials.