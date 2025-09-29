Starmer welcomes Trump’s plan for peace in Gaza and calls on Hamas to agree

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Donald Trump’s plan for peace in Gaza and called on Hamas to “agree to the plan and end the misery, by laying down their arms and releasing all remaining hostages”.

The Prime Minister’s words came after the US President’s 20-point plan was unveiled on Monday, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to it at a press conference.

Sir Keir said: “The new US initiative to deliver an end to the war in Gaza is profoundly welcome and I am grateful for President Trump’s leadership.

“We strongly support his efforts to end the fighting, release the hostages and ensure the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza. This is our top priority and should happen immediately.”

He continued: “We call on all sides to come together and to work with the US administration to finalise this agreement and bring it into reality.

“Hamas should now agree to the plan and end the misery, by laying down their arms and releasing all remaining hostages.

“Together with our partners, we will continue work to build consensus to put into place a permanent ceasefire.

“We are all committed to a collective effort to end the war in Gaza and deliver a sustainable peace, where Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side in safety and security.”