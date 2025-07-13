Beech b200: What is the aircraft involved in the Southend airport plane crash?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A small plane crashed shortly after take-off at Southend Airport, causing a huge fireball to explode in the sky.

Pictures of the incident showed black smoke billowing from the wreckage.

It’s not yet known how many passengers were on board, or if there were any casualties - however, details have emerged on the 12-metre plane involved.

Flight tracking data suggests the aircraft was a Beech B200 Super King Air, a US built aircraft with a jet turbine that can carry more than 20 people.

The planes are often used for short-haul charter flights and for carrying light freight. They are also used for medical evacuation flights.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at Southend Airport ( Getty Images )

The aircraft reportedly involved in the crash, registered PH-ZAZ, was configured as a luxury private aeroplane with eight seats and a comfortable leather interior, according to a commercial charter website.

The operator was Zeusch Aviation, a Dutch company that specialises in medical evacuation services and transplant flights as well as private charters.

In June, the company shared a post on LinkedIn last month which appeared to show the plane being used to transport a critical care patient from Jersey to Scotland.

According to the flight-tracking service Flightradar, the plane took off from Southend Airport at 3.48pm, and was bound for Lelystad, a city in the Netherlands.

Earlier on Sunday, it had flown from Athens to Pula airport in Croatia, before making the three-hour flight to London Southend.

Emergency services, including Essex Police, East of England Ambulance Service, and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, were alerted to the crash shortly before 4pm. Police described it as a serious incident and a cordon is set to remain in place until Monday morning.

Witnesses said they saw the plane take off, before seconds later crash “head first into the ground”.

All flights to and from Southend Airport have been cancelled and the airport is set to remain closed until further notice.

The Independent has contacted Zeusch Aviation for comment.