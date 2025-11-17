BBC ‘determined to fight’ Trump’s $1billion legal action, chairman tells staff
President wants to sue the corporation over their editing of his speech in Panorama
The BBC is bracing for a legal challenge from Donald Trump after its chairman, Samir Shah, declared the US president's defamation claims over an edited Panorama segment had "no basis.
In a letter to staff, Mr Shah also vowed: "We are determined to fight this."
Mr Trump has stated he will still sue the corporation, despite an apology over the editing of a speech made ahead of the US Capitol attack.
The BBC admitted its edit of Mr Trump’s 6 January 2021 speech had given the "mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action."
The broadcaster apologised, calling the splicing an "error of judgment," but refused to pay financial compensation. This refusal follows demands from Mr Trump’s lawyers for one billion dollars in damages, unless a retraction and apology were published.
In a note to staff seen by the PA news agency, Mr Shah said: “There is a lot being written, said and speculated upon about the possibility of legal action, including potential costs or settlements.
“In all this we are, of course, acutely aware of the privilege of our funding and the need to protect our licence fee payers, the British public.
“I want to be very clear with you – our position has not changed. There is no basis for a defamation case and we are determined to fight this.
“Last week I took the opportunity to speak with the Executive team and am reassured of their resolute focus on ensuring the BBC continues to deliver on behalf of audiences and staff.
“I know they plan to spend as much time as possible with their teams over the coming weeks to reinforce the importance of that work and answer your questions.”
In an interview with GB News broadcast on Saturday, Mr Trump said he had an “obligation” to sue the BBC, adding: “This was so egregious. If you don’t do it, you don’t stop it from happening again with other people.”
Mr Trump also said the lawsuit would be likely to be filed “someplace in the US”.
The Panorama scandal prompted the resignations of two of the BBC’s most senior executives: director-general Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness.
The BBC has said it will not air the Panorama episode Trump: A Second Chance? again, and published a retraction on the show’s webpage on Thursday.
The corporation has also apologised for using the incorrect title for the Princess of Wales during coverage of Armistice Day.
A statement said: “During our coverage of memorials to commemorate Armistice Day we mistakenly referred to Catherine, Princess of Wales as Kate Middleton; these were errors during hours of live broadcasting for which we apologise.
“Throughout our Armistice Day coverage more broadly, we referred to Catherine by her correct title.”