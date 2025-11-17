BBC ‘determined to fight’ Trump’s $1billion legal action, chairman tells staff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC is bracing for a legal challenge from Donald Trump after its chairman, Samir Shah, declared the US president's defamation claims over an edited Panorama segment had "no basis.

In a letter to staff, Mr Shah also vowed: "We are determined to fight this."

Mr Trump has stated he will still sue the corporation, despite an apology over the editing of a speech made ahead of the US Capitol attack.

The BBC admitted its edit of Mr Trump’s 6 January 2021 speech had given the "mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action."

The broadcaster apologised, calling the splicing an "error of judgment," but refused to pay financial compensation. This refusal follows demands from Mr Trump’s lawyers for one billion dollars in damages, unless a retraction and apology were published.

open image in gallery Donald Trump wants to sue the BBC over an editing of his speech that was featured in an episode of Panorama ( PA )

In a note to staff seen by the PA news agency, Mr Shah said: “There is a lot being written, said and speculated upon about the possibility of legal action, including potential costs or settlements.

“In all this we are, of course, acutely aware of the privilege of our funding and the need to protect our licence fee payers, the British public.

“I want to be very clear with you – our position has not changed. There is no basis for a defamation case and we are determined to fight this.

“Last week I took the opportunity to speak with the Executive team and am reassured of their resolute focus on ensuring the BBC continues to deliver on behalf of audiences and staff.

“I know they plan to spend as much time as possible with their teams over the coming weeks to reinforce the importance of that work and answer your questions.”

In an interview with GB News broadcast on Saturday, Mr Trump said he had an “obligation” to sue the BBC, adding: “This was so egregious. If you don’t do it, you don’t stop it from happening again with other people.”

Mr Trump also said the lawsuit would be likely to be filed “someplace in the US”.

open image in gallery BBC director-general Tim Davie stepped down following the saga ( Lucy North/PA )

The Panorama scandal prompted the resignations of two of the BBC’s most senior executives: director-general Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness.

The BBC has said it will not air the Panorama episode Trump: A Second Chance? again, and published a retraction on the show’s webpage on Thursday.

The corporation has also apologised for using the incorrect title for the Princess of Wales during coverage of Armistice Day.

A statement said: “During our coverage of memorials to commemorate Armistice Day we mistakenly referred to Catherine, Princess of Wales as Kate Middleton; these were errors during hours of live broadcasting for which we apologise.

“Throughout our Armistice Day coverage more broadly, we referred to Catherine by her correct title.”