BBC-Trump crisis live: Broadcaster apologises to president over speech edit but rejects $1bn compensation demand
US president had given BBC until Friday to respond to his lawsuit threat
The BBC has apologised to Donald Trump, admitting it made an “error of judgment” in broadcasting a Panorama episode with an edited speech by the American leader – but refused his request for compensation.
It said it would not broadcast the episode in any form again and that chairman Samir Shah has sent a personal letter to the White House to apologise for the editing of the speech.
A BBC spokesperson said: “While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim.”
The US president had threatened to sue the corporation for $1 billion, giving it until Friday to issue a retraction, apologise and compensate him “for the harm caused” by Friday.
BBC director general Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness resigned over the edit, which has been accused of making Trump appear to directly encourage the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters later that day.
While speaking to staff on a call on Tuesday morning, outgoing director general Tim Davie gave three key reasons for his departure.
BBC News reported he said the relentlessness of the role, the upcoming Charter renewal and criticism of the Panorama documentary on Trump were all contributing factors.
The BBC has apologised to Donald Trump over the editing of a speech in a documentary after the US president threatened a $1bn lawsuit.
The corporation said on Thursday evening that chair Samir Shah sent a personal letter to the White House to apologise for how Mr Trump’s speech appeared in a Panorama episode aired in October 2024.
However, the broadcaster has refused to pay the president compensation, adding that it: “Strongly disagrees there is a basis for a defamation claim.”
BBC’s Newsnight under scanner for selectively editing same Trump Capitol riots speech as Panorama
BBC’s Newsnight is facing renewed scrutiny after being accused of editing a Donald Trump speech in a way that made it appear he had issued a more explicit call for violent protest ahead of the Capitol riots.
The broadcaster is already under pressure following the resignations of director general Tim Davie and the head of BBC News, Deborah Turness – departures triggered by revelations that Panorama had similarly spliced together parts of the same Trump speech in a 2023 episode.
According to the Telegraph, the Newsnight edit stitched together a section of Trump’s address on the day of the 6 January 2021 riots, where he urged supporters to march to the Capitol, with a later segment in which he told them to “fight like hell”. Viewers were not alerted to the cut.
At the time, former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney criticised the edit on air, saying: “Your video actually spliced together the presentation. That line about ‘and we fight and fight like hell’ is actually later in the speech.”
Trump has since threatened a billion-dollar lawsuit, according to the White House, and the BBC is considering how to respond to the legal claim.
A BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC holds itself to the highest editorial standards. This matter has been brought to our attention and we are now looking into it.”
How could the BBC defend itself if sued in the US?
The First Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees the right to free speech and gives the press some of the world's strongest legal protections against defamation claims.
The BBC would have those protections in any US court.
In Florida, the broadcaster could also rely on a state law that allows defendants to swiftly dismiss defamation lawsuits that have no merit or are brought to retaliate against legally protected speech.
The broadcaster could argue that the documentary was substantially true and that its editing decisions did not create a false impression, legal experts said.
It could also claim the program did not damage Trump's reputation.Trump has said it caused him "overwhelming reputational and financial harm".
BBC awaiting a response from Trump after apology
The BBC is awaiting a response from Donald Trump, after the corporation apologised for the editing of a speech by the US president which appeared on Panorama in 2024.
The corporation said the splicing of the speech was an "error of judgment" but rejected his demands for compensation, after Mr Trump's lawyers threatened to sue the BBC for one billion dollars in damages unless a retraction and apology was published.
Chairman Samir Shah has sent a personal letter to the White House to apologise for the editing, and lawyers for the corporation have written to the president's legal team, a BBC spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added: "While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim."
The broadcaster said it will not air the Panorama episode Trump: A Second Chance? again, and published a retraction on the show's webpage on Thursday.
It said: "This programme was reviewed after criticism of how President Donald Trump's 6th January 2021 speech was edited.
"During that sequence, we showed excerpts taken from different parts of the speech.
"However, we accept that our edit unintentionally created the impression that we were showing a single continuous section of the speech, rather than excerpts from different points in the speech, and that this gave the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action.
"The BBC would like to apologise to President Trump for that error of judgment."
The spokesperson added: "The BBC has no plans to rebroadcast the documentary Trump: A Second Chance? on any BBC platforms."
Trump defends 'very calming' and 'beautiful' speech
As he said he had an “obligation” to sue the BBC, Donald Trump characterised his January 6 2021 speech as “very calming” and “beautiful”."
They actually changed my January 6 speech, which was a beautiful speech, which was a very calming speech, and they made it sound radical," Trump told Fox News."
They showed me the results of how they butchered it up. It was very dishonest and the head man quit and a lot of the other people quit."
Trump delivered his speech before his supporters stormed the US Capitol. Though he did tell the crowd to march “peacefully and patriotically”, he later told them to “fight like hell”.
Trump has taken his media war global – and the BBC is making it easy for him
The US president is threatening to sue the BBC for $1bn in the latest round of his attacks on the mainstream media. The corporation has made mistakes but this is the moment to fight back, writes Jon Sopel
Threats to stop paying TV licence if Trump sues
Britons have said they would stop paying their TV licence fee if Trump successfully sued the BBC.
A caller on BBC 5 Live said: “If we have to pay a penny to Trump, I'm sorry, but I'm not going to pay my TV licence.”
Others said they didn’t think the BBC “has got any out in this” apart from paying compensation.
