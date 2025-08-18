No 10 warns against funding Palestine Action after Sally Rooney cash pledge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Normal People author Sally Rooney risks committing a terrorist offence if she funds banned organisation Palestine Action, No 10 warned.

The award-winning Irish author said she will donate her earnings from her books and BBC adaptions to support the group, which was recently proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK.

Downing Street said “support for a proscribed organisation is an offence under the Terrorism Act” and said no-one should be backing the group.

The Co Mayo native said that if that backing Palestine Action “makes me a ‘supporter of terror’ under UK law, so be it”.

Writing in the Irish Times over the weekend, Ms Rooney said she will use the proceeds of her work and her public platform to continue her support for Palestine Action and “direct action against genocide in whatever way I can”.

Palestine Action was recently proscribed under terrorism legislation in the UK, but not under Irish law.

Ms Rooney currently lives in the west of Ireland.

The BBC has broadcast adaptations of Ms Rooney’s novels Normal People and Conversations With Friends in recent years.

But she has never been on the broadcaster’s staff and the PA news agency understands the corporation is not working with her on any upcoming projects.

Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, the ambassador of the state of Palestine in Ireland, said on Monday: “Sally Rooney is using her voice to call out international law and human rights violations in Palestine.

“I hope these calls result in practical actions that will stop the horrors we’re witnessing carried out by Israel in Palestine; to stop the genocide and forced displacement and end the Israeli occupation.”

In Westminster the Prime Minister’s official spokesman would not comment specifically on the author’s comments, but said: “There is a difference between showing support for a proscribed organisation, which is an offence under the Terrorism Act, and legitimate protest in support of a cause.”

Asked what message No 10 would give to people considering giving money to the group, the spokesman said: “Support for a proscribed organisation is an offence under the Terrorism Act and obviously the police will, as they have set out, they will obviously implement the law within the law as you’d expect.”

The spokesman said Palestine Action was proscribed “based on security advice following serious attacks the group has committed, following an assessment made by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre”.

In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said: “Matters relating to proscribed organisations are for the relevant authorities.”