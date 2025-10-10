Have I Got News For You’s Euan Blair false claim blamed on ‘digital natives’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A false claim made about Euan Blair on BBC panel show Have I Got News For You has been blamed on “digital native” producers.

The first episode in a new series of the programme saw it incorrectly claimed by presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell that a contract to roll out the Government’s new ID cards has been handed to Multiverse, a company run by the son of former prime minister Tony Blair.

Speaking about the mistake, Jimmy Mulville, the founder of the programme’s producers Hat Trick Productions, said on Insiders: The TV Podcast: “What was interesting was this, and this is why I want to talk about it, is that because we now have generations of younger producers who are coming into the business, and they are digital natives, they’re called.

“They’re marinated in social media, and I said, ‘where did we get this story?’, and apparently, the story was put on by a freelance journalist, I won’t mention her name, a freelance journalist who put on her Twitter feed this story about Euan Blair and ID cards.

“And the producer said, ‘well, it had nearly three million views that day’, so it must be true, and no one questioned it.

“I went, ‘ok, and did we verify anywhere else?’, and then faces became very red around the table, and god bless them, they’re a fantastic team, and they felt terrible about this, really, really awful.

“Which is the right response, and so we’ve now got a new rule, we don’t take stories off social media.”

Mulville said that “normally” his team finds a second source before writing the show’s script but said it “just got through the net”.

The post referred to in the podcast is still live on X, where it has been viewed almost three million times.

Mulville added: “It’s not defamatory in any way, in fact, the lawyers didn’t pick up on it, our lawyers and the BBC lawyers, didn’t pick up on it.

“It’s a low level mistake, but nevertheless, it is indicative, and it was good to spot it, because what you wouldn’t want to do is to make some kind of egregious claim about somebody and it is defamatory.”

The BBC apologised for the mistake following the broadcast and the episode was removed from iPlayer last weekend where it was edited and reuploaded to omit the incorrect information, while Coren Mitchell also took to X to correct the error.

The BBC has been contacted for further comment.