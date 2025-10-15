38% of viewers say BBC ‘ineffective’ at being independent from Government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As many as 38% of viewers surveyed by the BBC say it is “ineffective” at being independent from the Government.

The figure, revealed in the corporation’s Our BBC, Our Future questionnaire results, was just slightly smaller than that of those who thought the BBC was “effective” at being independent from the Government, which totalled 43%.

Some 91% of the 872,701 respondents to the survey launched in March this year said it was important that the BBC is “independent from the Government of the day”.

Tim Davie, BBC director-general, said: “The results of the questionnaire are clear – our audience wants an independent BBC, delivering high-quality programmes and content that they can trust; that tells the stories that matter to them and that reflect their lives.

“We are here to deliver for audiences across the UK and we will be taking everything they have told us with us as we shape the future of the BBC.”

Just over half of those surveyed (51%) said the BBC is currently “effective” in reflecting “different parts of the UK and the lives of those who live there”, which 76% of respondents said was important, with 24% saying it is “ineffective” at this.

As many as 64% said it is currently providing a “valuable public service”, with 26% saying it is “ineffective” in doing so, while 59% said the corporation offers “something for everyone”, with 24% saying it is “ineffective” in doing this.

Some 57% of viewers said the BBC is an “asset for the UK around the world”, with 21% saying it is “ineffective” in doing this, while 73% of respondents said the BBC offered “high quality digital services”, with just 10% saying it was “ineffective” in providing this.

More sport coverage was requested by more than half of those that currently watch it on the BBC, while more than 40% of total respondents said they would like to see more drama and documentary series, 67% said they wanted to keep news coverage at its current level.

Some 83% of people said it is “important the BBC’s core mission to inform, educate and entertain continues”.

The BBC says the survey results will play “a central part of the BBC’s planning for the future”, and has asked its respondents follow-up questions.

Mr Davie added: “We have had such an incredible response to this questionnaire, which shows just how much people care about the BBC. I want to thank everyone who took part and shared their views with us.

“I strongly believe the BBC has never been more needed, both in the UK and around the world.”