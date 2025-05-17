Anxious wait for Eurovision 2025 winner begins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An anxious wait has begun for the Eurovision Song Contest winner, after 26 countries including the UK, Israel and Ukraine performed in Basel, Switzerland.

The winner will be determined by viewer votes, which has stopped and the hosts have confirmed it has been validated, and juries made up of music industry professionals across European countries, who cast their votes based on rehearsals.

British group Remember Monday, made up of friends Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele, were dressed in colourful Bridgerton-style outfits, as they kept their harmonies in sync for the genre-shifting What The Hell Just Happened?.

Israeli singer Yuval Raphael, an October 7 survivor, sang the heartfelt New Day Will Rise, while colourful Ukrainian band Ziferblat burst onto the stage to perform Bird Of Pray.

BBC Eurovision Song Contest commentator Graham Norton said there was a “mixed response” in the arena to Raphael, 24, who he said attracted cheers and boos.

Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR said her act also saw a crew member hit with paint, after two pro-Palestinian protesters tried to rush through the barrier and onto the stage after Raphael’s performance.

“They were stopped,” a spokesman said. “One of the two agitators threw paint and a crew member was hit.

“The crew member is fine and nobody was injured. The man and the woman were taken out of the venue and handed over to the police.”

Israeli broadcaster Kan issued a statement, saying that the protesters “were blocked by security officials, but Raphael was shaken and upset”, and the delegation “needed to move location for 15 minutes”.

A spokesman for Basel police said: “The organiser handed the two people over to the police. The police checked the two people and then released them. It is now up to the organiser to decide whether to press charges.”

Ukraine has made it through to every final since they began competing in 2003, while if Israel triumph they will join Luxembourg, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom on five wins.

Also taking to the stage before Remember Monday was Norway’s Kyle Alessandro, the youngest Eurovision act this year at 19 years old who has an exam on Monday morning and is taking part on the date of his country’s National Constitution Day, with the fiery Lighter.

Luxembourg’s Laura Thorn sang the zany La Poupee Monte Le Son while Estonia’s Tommy Cash entertained with his spaghetti-dancing filled Espresso Macchiato, a parody on Italian stereotypes.

Back to back were two favourites, the Dutch singer Claude Kiambe, and Finland’s Erika Vikman, who had contrasting performances.

Congolese-born Kiambe, 21, sang the heartfelt C’est La Vie, inspired by his mother’s advice of understanding that there are good and bad moments in life, while surrounded by violins, and finished breaking down in tears.

He later said on Instagram that “it was amazing, I was so nervous that I mixed up two words, and was so mad at myself, but yeah it’s real C’est La Vie”.

Opting for a different tack was black leather-clad Vikman with the risque Ich Komme – a German-Finnish entry that finished with her taking off on a giant microphone with sparks flying.

Also garnering cheers were Maltese singer Miriana Conte with Serving, which was changed from Kant because of its similarity to a swearword, and Switzerland’s Zoe Me with the powerful Voyage.

Prior to the finishing of the acts was Sweden’s Kaj, who if the sauna advocates win will break the Eurovision record for the country with eight wins, French singer Louane Emera, and San Marino’s upbeat Tutta L’Italia.

Earlier, 2024 Swiss winner Nemo returned to the Eurovision stage to do a rendition of The Code in a full-length white dress, following an opening sketch which saw a Mission Impossible-style segment to find the trophy, before it was delivered to the hosts.

The rest of the world also had a poll, which will count the same as a country, and the verdict of TV viewers will be added to the combination of points from national juries.

The UK’s national jury votes are set to be announced by singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor after Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa pulled out of being the British Eurovision spokesperson due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Earlier, there were pro-Palestinian protests near a free concert in the centre of Basel to demonstrate against Israel’s inclusion, with a small group nearby also protesting with Israeli flags.

Later the group advocating for Israel to be removed from Eurovision moved across Basel, where they were met by a significant police presence, and tear gas was seen being used.

On Saturday, the Basel government said more than half a million people have visited the city so far this week after the competition came home to Switzerland, which first hosted it in 1956 in Lugano.

TV coverage for the final is provided by “King of Eurovision” Norton on BBC One from 8pm on Saturday while British audiences can also listen to BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds for live coverage with presenters Rylan Clark and Scott Mills.