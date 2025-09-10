Work to remove Banksy mural at Royal Courts of Justice resumes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The latest Banksy work is being removed from the wall of a court building in London, days after being revealed.

The mural appeared on an external wall of the Queen’s Building, in the Royal Courts of Justice complex, on Monday.

The image depicted a protester lying on the ground holding a blood-spattered placard, while a judge, in a wig and gown, looms over him, wielding a gavel.

The work has been covered up at various points since it was discovered and guarded by security staff, with the courts and tribunals service confirming that it would be removed due to the building being listed and therefore legally protected.

It is understood that work began to remove the image on Tuesday and resumed on Wednesday.

Banksy confirmed he was responsible for the work with a post on Instagram, showing the graffiti before it was covered over.

The artist, whose identity is the source of constant speculation, captioned the pictures: “Royal Courts Of Justice. London.”

It has been interpreted by some as a comment on the arrest of hundreds of people for supporting Palestine Action by holding up placards at protests.

Palestine Action was banned by the Government as a terrorist group in July after activists damaged RAF planes.

The piece also came weeks after the Lady Chief Justice, the most senior judge in England and Wales, repeated concerns for the safety of judges, who she said had been subjected to “increasing and increasingly unacceptable sensationalist and inaccurate abuse”.

The work was reported as criminal damage, with the Metropolitan Police stating that inquiries were ongoing.

The court service confirmed that it is legally obliged to maintain the character of the building because of its listed status.