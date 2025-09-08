New Banksy artwork at the Royal Courts of Justice already covered up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new work understood to be by the street artist Banksy at the Royal Courts of Justice in London has already been covered up.

The artwork, which is on an external wall of the Queen’s Building, part of the Royal Courts of Justice complex, has been concealed by large sheets of black plastic and two metal barriers.

Photos on social media, purportedly of the new artwork, show a judge attacking a protester with a gavel.

The piece has not yet been claimed by Banksy but it is understood to be the latest creation of the artist, whose identity is the source of constant speculation.

The artwork is being guarded by security officials outside the building and sits under a CCTV camera.

Last summer, Banksy made headlines with his animal-themed collection in the capital, which concluded with a gorilla appearing to lift up a shutter on the entrance to London Zoo.

Other notable works included piranhas swimming on a police sentry box in the City of London, turning the box into what looked like a giant fish tank, and a howling wolf on a satellite dish, which was taken off the roof of a shop in Peckham, south London, less than an hour after it was unveiled.

The animals collection was made up of nine works including a rhino seemingly mounting a silver Nissan Micra, two elephant silhouettes with their trunks stretched out towards each other and three monkeys that looked as though they were swinging on a bridge.