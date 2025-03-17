Interest rates set to stay at 4.5% as Bank of England faces ‘fog of uncertainty’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates on hold as policymakers face a “fog of uncertainty” over US President Donald Trump’s developing tariff policy and upcoming UK tax rises.

Experts widely think that the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will hold rates at 4.5% on Thursday.

The MPC has been gradually cutting borrowing costs since August last year, easing pressure on some borrowers who have seen lower mortgage rates enter the market.

But the Bank’s governor and member of the committee Andrew Bailey has been keen to stress that they want to take a “gradual and careful approach” to reducing rates while monitoring changes in the UK and global economy.

In particular, UK inflation has risen again in recent months, mainly thanks to energy prices, water bills and bus fares.

Sandra Horsfield, an analyst for Investec Economics, said the latest official data had been “bittersweet”, as the increase in the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate to 3% in January “will not have been welcomed”.

“But the 0.2 percentage points downside surprise in the services inflation rate, the stickiness of which has presented the main concern for the MPC even as overall inflation has fallen, will have been met with some relief,” she said.

Policymakers will also be considering the inflation impact of possible spending cuts in the Government’s spring statement, which will be unveiled at the end of this month, as well as new US tariffs on UK steel and aluminium.

“There will also be evidence soon, rather than merely forecasts, of how firms are handling the rises in employer national insurance contributions and the minimum wage,” Ms Horsfield added.

“Murky as the picture looks now, some things will become a lot clearer soon,” she said, adding: “The fog of uncertainty is an unavoidable constant in economic forecasting.”

Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics, said the “most obvious threat” to the path of interest rate cuts “will be evidence of the impact of April’s increases in regulated prices, employers’ national insurance contributions, and the national living wage”.

The Bank has previously said the extra costs for businesses could risk putting more people out of work, or add to inflation if retailers raise prices for customers.

Mr Goodwin is also expecting the MPC to keep interest rates at 4.5% on Thursday amid heightened uncertainty.

Furthermore, Robert Wood and Elliott Jordan-Doak, economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the MPC will “have to consider US President Trump’s actions” which have been “driving an equity market sell-off and skyrocketing uncertainty” and therefore fuelling concerns over the outlook for global economic growth.

But they added that the MPC is “as unable as anyone else to predict Mr Trump’s next move”.

The committee last month insisted that it is not yet known how tariffs – which have been placed on China, Canada and Mexico – will impact the UK economy.

The Pantheon economists predict interest rates will be kept on hold this month – but that two more cuts will come in May and November this year.