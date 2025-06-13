63 police officers injured in ‘week of shame’ in Northern Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some 63 police officers have been injured in what has been called a “week of shame” in Northern Ireland.

Disorder started in Ballymena on Monday after an alleged sexual assault of a girl in the Co Antrim town at the weekend, and continued throughout the week.

A number of homes were targeted, and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive has said about 50 households have received assistance across the week, and 14 families provided with emergency accommodation.

While disorder in Ballymena raged across Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights, it appeared to have abated on Thursday. However there was still disorder in Portadown.

There have also been incidents in other towns, including the burning of Larne Leisure Centre on Wednesday and an arson attack on a house in Coleraine in the early hours of Friday from which a man and woman, and four young children escaped.

It is being treated by police as arson with a racially-motivated hate element.

Twenty-two police officers were injured in overnight disorder in Portadown after they came under sustained attack with heavy masonry, fireworks and beer kegs in the Co Armagh town on Thursday.

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 30s were arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and other offences in connection with the disorder in Portadown.

There was also sporadic disorder elsewhere in Northern Ireland on Thursday night, following mainly peaceful protests, including in the Templemore Avenue area of east Belfast, where bricks were thrown through the windows of two houses in Avoniel Road in what police have called a racially motivated attack.

A small fire at the Manse Road roundabout in Newtownabbey was also reported, and anti-immigration hate graffiti is being investigated in Newtownards.

Meanwhile, a house fire in the Mount Street area of Coleraine which led to the evacuation of a family with three young children is being treated as deliberate and a racially motivated hate crime.

Additional police officers from Scotland will support the Police Service of Northern Ireland after a mutual aid request.

The Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said that since violence erupted in Ballymena on Monday, 63 officers have been injured.

Federation chairman Liam Kelly said it has been “a week of shame with appalling levels of unrest in towns and cities”.

“Burning people out of their homes, attacking a leisure centre, and the specific targeting of individuals and property fuelled by overt racism and prejudice, is totally deplorable,” he said.

“Yet again, our overstretched police officers have also been attacked with petrol bombs, bricks and fireworks as they sought to keep people safe and maintain law and order.

“They have held the line with great courage and professionalism and are owed a debt of gratitude by this community.

“They went to the aid of vulnerable people, have prevented further savage attacks and have undoubtedly saved lives.”

Mr Kelly called for an end to the violence.

“This has been a week of shame with hate-filled rioters turning our streets into battle zones, targeting people and property simply because of their perceived nationality or the colour of their skin,” he said.

“We will continue to police our society without fear or favour, and all persons, irrespective of their background, race, colour or creed, who are engaged in any criminality, should expect to be the subject of our criminal justice processes.

“We cannot have sections of our society blatantly disregarding the law and bringing their own twisted version of justice to bear.

“As we head into the weekend, I would once again appeal for calm. Bringing violence, fear and uncertainty to our streets is totally unacceptable and must stop.

“I would ask all parents to speak with their children, know where they are going in the evenings, and actively encourage them to be civically responsible.”

Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Jon Boutcher warned on Thursday that his officers would be coming after the “bigots and racists” behind the disorder.

He also said that the young girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in Ballymena at the weekend had been “further traumatised” by the rioting across the week.

In a statement on Friday, Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said police had come under sustained attack in Portadown.

“Officers deployed a variety of public order tactics to restore order to the town as quickly as possible,” he said.

“Twenty-two officers were injured and I am so grateful to them for their bravery and selfless dedication in protecting the community of Portadown from this criminality.

“We saw calm in Ballymena and I hope the powerful words of the family who asked for calm during this really difficult time were heard and continue to be heard over the coming days.”

He said that while two arrests have been made so far in terms of the disorder in Portadown, more will follow.

“I repeat, once more, our appeal for calm across Northern Ireland in the coming days,” he said.