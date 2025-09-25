UK’s first nitazene drug lab found in Ayrshire, police board told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police uncovered the UK’s first drug lab for nitazenes in Ayrshire, a senior officer has told an oversight board.

Nitazenes are high-strength synthetic opioids which are sometimes mixed into other drugs which can be highly dangerous due to their potency.

The board was told that discovery of the lab and seizure of its equipment and products has led to a significant reduction in the supply of benzodiazepines – another type of drug which sometimes contain nitazenes.

Nitazenes were detected in 38 drug deaths in Scotland between January and March 2025.

The Scottish Police Authority’s board heard from senior Police Scotland officers on Thursday.

Deputy chief constable Jane Connors updated the board, alongside chief constable Jo Farrell.

Ms Connors said there had been success in apprehending a number of individuals who operated pill presses to manufacture drugs.

She said: “A focus for us is around that type of lab.

“We actually had a nitazene lab in Ayrshire that policing found and it’s the first one in the UK.

“We believe that having taken some of those (presses) and the pills off (the market) may well have contributed to a 41% reduction in benzodiazepine, which is another type of drug that we’re focusing on.”

Nitazenes are often believed to have reached markets in the West after being manufactured in China.

Their high strength, along with the fact drug users may not be aware of their presence in other substances, is what makes them dangerous.

Ms Connors went on to say the force had a particular focus on dealing with “county lines” drug dealing in the north of Scotland.

This refers to organised crime groups from cities setting up drug-dealing operations in towns or rural areas.