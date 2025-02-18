Air fryers causing tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage, says insurer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Claims for damage relating to air fryers are running into tens of thousands of pounds on average, with costs running as high as £80,000, an insurance giant is warning.

Aviva said it has seen some significant home insurance claims relating to air fryer fires over the past four years, with claimants sustaining considerable fire and smoke damage to their homes.

The average claim for 2024 amounted to £29,555 and in one case dealt with by the insurer, an air fryer fire caused £80,000 worth of damage to a kitchen after spreading and setting the entire room alight, destroying the kitchen ceiling, walls, cupboards and their contents, a washing machine and a television.

Aviva said that in some cases, claimants have described seeing flames erupting from collapsing and melting air fryers, destroying the surfaces on which they were placed.

With the increasing popularity of air fryers, it's crucial that users are aware of the associated fire risks Hannah Davidson, Aviva

It has also dealt with several claims where air fryers had been placed on hobs, accidentally switching the hob on and inadvertently setting the air fryer ablaze.

In one incident, a hungry dog was responsible for a hob being accidentally switched on.

The insurer also commissioned a survey by Censuswide, which found that around two-thirds (68%) of people in the research own an air fryer.

Nearly a fifth (19%) of people surveyed said they had encountered potential or actual fire hazards in their homes because of one, such as smoke, overheating or scorching.

The research also indicated that many people do not always follow guidelines and advice when using their air fryer, with only around a fifth (21%) saying they strictly follow the manual provided with their item.

Some people in the survey admitted to regularly over-filling their air fryer and some used it in a non-ventilated area such as a cupboard, according to the survey of 2,000 people in December.

Hannah Davidson, senior underwriting manager at Aviva, said: “With the increasing popularity of air fryers, it’s crucial that users are aware of the associated fire risks. Aviva’s survey shows that nearly one in five UK residents have encountered fire-related issues with air fryers, from smoking and overheating to explosions and fires. This, alongside our claims insights, underscores the need for constant vigilance.”

She added: “Simple practices such as not leaving air fryers unattended, avoiding excessive amounts of oil when cooking, placing air fryers on non-flammable surfaces, and ensuring proper ventilation during use can significantly reduce fire risks. Keeping a fire blanket and a small fire extinguisher in the kitchen is also good practice.

“In the unfortunate event of an air fryer fire, never throw water on an electrical fire. Instead, use a fire blanket or a fire extinguisher rated for electrical fires, and call the fire brigade if necessary.”

Make sure you keep your power cords away from hot surfaces to avoid damaging cables, which could pose a serious fire risk and always refer to the manufacturer's instructions when it comes to cleaning your device Luke Osborne, Electrical Safety First

Luke Osborne, deputy technical director at charity Electrical Safety First, said that while air fryers have “become a staple part of our kitchen set-up” there is a risk of accidents if people do not ensure they are using them safely.

He said: “Always register the product to make sure you are contactable in the event a fault is detected by the manufacturer. Never overfill your air fryer and never plug the appliance into an extension lead to avoid potential overheating.

“Make sure you keep your power cords away from hot surfaces to avoid damaging cables, which could pose a serious fire risk and always refer to the manufacturer’s instructions when it comes to cleaning your device.”

Here are some tips from Aviva when using an air fryer:

– Follow the manufacturer’s instructions

Always refer to the user manual for your particular air fryer model for specific guidelines and safety instructions when cooking.

– Do not leave an air fryer unattended

Monitor an air fryer while it is in use to prevent overheating or other issues.

– Avoid excess oil

Using too much oil can cause smoke and increase the risk of fire.

– Ensure proper placement of the air fryer

Place the air fryer on a stable, non-flammable surface, and ensure it is in a well-ventilated area. Avoid placing it under cabinets or in enclosed spaces.

– Clean your air fryer regularly

Doing so can prevent the build-up of grease and food particles, which may ignite during use and cause a fire.

– Check the air fryer for any damage

Regularly inspect the power cord and plug for any signs of damage. Do not use the air fryer if you find damage.

– Avoid overfilling

Do not overfill or overcrowd the basket and allow enough space for air to circulate around the food for even cooking. This will help prevent overheating.

– Keep the air fryer away from water

Ensure the air fryer is kept away from water and other liquids to prevent electrical hazards. In the case of a fire, never throw water on it.

– Have fire safety equipment ready

In the case of a fire, use the appropriate safety equipment and call the fire brigade if necessary.

– Make sure you have the right home insurance for your needs

Having the right home insurance policy can help protect against significant financial losses.