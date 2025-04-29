New ‘vibrant’ train design celebrates ethnicity of workforce

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A train has been wrapped in bold artwork celebrating the ethnicity of its operator’s workforce and the communities it serves.

Digital artist Baraka Carberry, who created the work for Avanti West Coast, said it shows “scenes of people, culture, colours and joy”.

The Together We Roll design stretches across all seven carriages of a new Evero train which enters passenger service this summer.

It was produced following a suggestion from the operator’s frontline workers.

Avanti West Coast customer experience director Kathryn O’Brien said: “Nothing like this has been seen on the UK’s railways.

“We’re incredibly proud of this unique train and who it represents.

“By bringing to life the vibrant communities we serve and our employees, we hope to highlight the many people of different cultures, backgrounds and heritage who have a connection to the railway.”

She acknowledged there is “still more to be done” at Avanti West Coast and across the wider rail industry to have a workforce “representative of society and the communities we serve”.

She added: “We are passionate about playing our part to attract talent from all backgrounds.

“This vibrant train marks our latest step towards this by sparking conversations about ethnicity and bringing a sense of togetherness across the west coast and beyond.”

Rail minister Lord Hendy said: “Diversity is key to the success of any industry and creative work like this goes a long way in sparking conversations, encouraging inclusion and may inspire more people to choose a career in rail.

“We still have a long way to go until we have a railway which reflects the society we live in, but Together We Roll shows Avanti West Coast’s commitment to representing more of the communities they serve, and I look forward to seeing Baraka’s artwork out on the track.”

Carberry described the design as “a living, evolving artwork that has the potential to resonate with the public”.

She added: “My hope is that people will connect with the universal moments captured here and reflect on their own unique legacies.”

Avanti West Coast runs services on the West Coast Main Line between London Euston and Scotland.

In October 2023 it named a train Asquith Xavier after the first black person to work as a guard at Euston station in 1966.