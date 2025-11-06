More than 700 officers deployed and protest planned for Aston Villa-Maccabi game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 700 officers will be on duty for Thursday’s Europa League match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv, with a protest set to take place near the stadium.

Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group announced last month that visiting fans will be barred from attending the match at Villa Park on public safety concerns.

Maccabi later announced it would decline any away tickets for the clash after the Government said it was “working around the clock” to ensure fans from both sides could attend.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called for the ban on away fans to be overturned, saying it was “the wrong decision”.

Campaign group Palestine Solidarity Campaign has announced it will hold a protest at the match to demand Israel is excluded from international football.

The protest will assemble at 6pm at Aston Park Pavilion, a short distance from Villa Park.

Publicising the demonstration, the group said: “Israeli football is deeply involved in Israel’s oppression of Palestinians.

“The Israel Football Association, of which Maccabi Tel Aviv is a member, contains at least six clubs based in illegal Israeli settlements on stolen Palestinian land.

“Maccabi Tel Aviv has itself supported Israel’s genocide in Gaza by sending care packages to serving Israeli soldiers.”

In a statement on Monday, West Midlands Police said it will deploy more than 700 officers to keep the public safe and arrest anyone who engages in crime and disorder.

Birmingham police commander Chief Superintendent Tom Joyce said: “Our message to those from all communities in Birmingham is that we have listened and will continue to engage with you.

“We remain committed to maintaining the city’s reputation as a safe and welcoming place for everyone.

“Anyone who breaks the law will be dealt with directly, as will those who incite hate.”