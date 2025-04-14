What should I do if I see an Asian Hornet and how can I tell if it is one?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beekeepers and environmentalists are growing more concerned after an “unprecedented” number of Asian hornets have been spotted so far this year, sparking fears of a surge in the UK population of the invasive species.

Already, the insects have decimated honey production in parts of France and Italy, as the breed is capable of killing 50 honey bees a day.

For years, experts have kept an eye on the species, but the Jersey Asian Hornet Group - leading specialists in the insects - have raised the alert as they remarked sighting 262 queen Asian hornets by 11 April - a 1,090 per cent year-on-year increase in spotting the hornet, as reported by The Observer.

Like bees, the sting of an Asian hornet can cause painful and potentially life threatening allergic reactions, but these insects also bode a wider risk to the UK’s insect population.

Here’s all you need to know about Asian hornets and what to do if you spot one.

What is an Asian hornet?

open image in gallery Experts raised the alert after an 'unprecedented' number of Asian hornet sightings ( Getty/iStock )

Also known as the yellow-legged hornet, these insects have caused concerns for beekeepers in the UK because they prey on a wide range of insects, including honey bees. Areas with a high density of Asian hornet nests present a risk to the surrounding area when it comes to insect diversity. They also present a health risk to those who are allergic to hornet or wasp stings.

These hornets tend to be far smaller than those found in Europe. While European hornets are between 30 and 35 mm in length, Asian hornets tend to be 25 mm long. Their abdomens are mostly black except for the fourth abdominal segment, which has a yellow band. They also have yellow legs and an orange face.

Their nests tend to be high up in trees or man made structures. As well as hunting honey bees and other insects, the hornets feed on fruits and flowers.

How did they get in the UK?

Asian hornets are believed to have first arrived in France in a cargo of pottery from China in 2004, by accident. They have since spread rapidly across Europe and have since been spotted in 15 different countries.

They were first spotted in the UK in 2016, in the town of Tetbury, Gloucestershire. After 10 days of intensive searching, a nest was found and destroyed.

The UK has confirmed a total of 147 sightings of the yellow-legged hornet since then, according to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA), including a total of 110 nests which have all been destroyed.

open image in gallery Asian hornets were first spotted in the Uk in 2016, but have been spotted across Europe since 2004 ( Getty/iStock )

DEFRA added that there had only been two confirmed sightings of the yellow-legged hornet in 2025, per a report last updated on 27 March.

What to do if you see one?

DEFRA have asked any members of the public who believe they have spotted an Asian hornet to report them to the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEAH). Using a form on the UKCEAH website, people can send photos of the insect and the exact location of sighting.

There is also an Asian Hornet Watch app, where people can report any “sightings of concern” to the government’s National Bee Unit.

The UK Non-Native Species Secretariat have warned people not to disturb an active nest in case they get hurt.