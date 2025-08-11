Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Edinburgh fire live: Arthur’s Seat in flames with smoke seen for miles across city

People advised to avoid area, with Scottish landmark popular among tourists

Tara Cobham
Sunday 10 August 2025 23:00 EDT
Comments
Huge fire sweeps across landmark Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh

Smoke can be seen across Edinburgh after a huge wildfire broke out on the beloved landmark Arthur’s Seat.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze just after 4pm on Sunday, with dramatic pictures showing flames raging on the hill.

People have been advised to avoid the area. No casualties have been reported so far.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Operations control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a large area of gorse.”

Reports have suggested people were seen fleeing the area as the flames spread.

Arthur's Seat is a short distance from the Scottish capital’s historic Old Town in Holyrood Park and is popular with tourists for hikes.

The blaze comes after Scotland has suffered days of wildfires this summer.

Earlier in July, parts of the north of the country were hit by wildfires on a “vast scale” which burned for several days, prompting a police investigation.

Recommended

What is Arthur's Seat

Arthur’s Seat, named after King Arthur, is situated at Holyrood Park, which overlooks the Scottish Parliament.

It is an extinct volcano and beauty spot to the south east of the city centre of Edinburgh in Scotland.

Tara Cobham11 August 2025 04:00

In pictures: Huge wildfire breaks out at Arthur's Seat

Flames and smoke from the fire on Arthur’s Seat in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh
Flames and smoke from the fire on Arthur’s Seat in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh (PA Wire)
Fire crews have been in attendance at the blaze on the landmark hill in Edinburgh
Fire crews have been in attendance at the blaze on the landmark hill in Edinburgh (PA Wire)
Members of the public watch the blaze
Members of the public watch the blaze (PA Wire)
Tara Cobham11 August 2025 03:00

Scottish fire service full statement

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.05pm on Sunday, August 10 to reports of a fire in the open at Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh.

“Operations control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a large area of gorse.

“There are no reported casualties at this time and crews remain at the scene.”

Tara Cobham11 August 2025 02:00

Frightened eyewitness tells of watching flames spread as he hurried down hill

A frightened eyewitness has said he watched as the flames spread while he made his way down Arthur’s Seat.

Nick Brice, from Brighton, told BBC Scotland News: "We could see this little plume of smoke on the ridge at the far side and it just got bigger and bigger.

"All of a sudden we could see these flames starting to come up and people noticed it spreading fast.

"The smoke started to really build and then these flames started to cover the ridge and we realised the wind was blowing it right towards us.

"We had to get down to the road fast because it was going to come across the whole area."

Mr Brice said urged people he passed who were still going up the hill to turn around.

He added: "Now the whole hillside is covered in flames and smoke coming down over the path we walked."

Tara Cobham11 August 2025 01:00

Watch: Huge fire sweeps across landmark Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh

Huge fire sweeps across landmark Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh
Tara Cobham11 August 2025 00:00

Full story: Firefighters continue to tackle wildfire at iconic Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh

Fire crews are in attendance at a blaze on a landmark hill in Edinburgh.

Smoke can be seen billowing into the sky from the ongoing fire at Arthur's Seat, an extinct volcano and beauty spot to the south east of the city centre.

The fire was reported at about 4.05pm on Sunday, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

Read the full story here:

Firefighters continue to tackle wildfire at iconic Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh

Smoke can be seen for miles across the Scottish city
Tara Cobham10 August 2025 23:00

Fire at Arthur's Seat six years ago took eight hours to get under control

A similar fire at Arthur’s Seat broke out in 2019.

The fire service spent eight hours battling the affected area of about 800 square metres.

Tara Cobham10 August 2025 21:53

In pictures: Blaze rages on Arthur's Seat

Smoke rises as a wildfire burns at Arthur's Seat
Smoke rises as a wildfire burns at Arthur's Seat (REUTERS)
People watch the blaze rage in Edinburgh
People watch the blaze rage in Edinburgh (REUTERS)
Smoke can be seen for miles in the Scottish capital on Sunday
Smoke can be seen for miles in the Scottish capital on Sunday (REUTERS)
Tara Cobham10 August 2025 21:20

No casualties reported so far, fire service says

No casulaties have been reported so far, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

They said in a statement: “There are no reported casualties at this time and crews remain at the scene.”

Tara Cobham10 August 2025 21:00

Four fire trucks sent to scene as firefighters tackle blaze

The Scottish fire service has confirmed that four fire trucks have been sent to the scene of the fire as firefighters tackle the blaze.

An Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.05pm on Sunday, August 10 to reports of a fire in the open at Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh.

“Operations control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a large area of gorse.”

Tara Cobham10 August 2025 20:40

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in