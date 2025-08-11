Edinburgh fire live: Arthur’s Seat in flames with smoke seen for miles across city
People advised to avoid area, with Scottish landmark popular among tourists
Smoke can be seen across Edinburgh after a huge wildfire broke out on the beloved landmark Arthur’s Seat.
Emergency services were alerted to the blaze just after 4pm on Sunday, with dramatic pictures showing flames raging on the hill.
People have been advised to avoid the area. No casualties have been reported so far.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Operations control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a large area of gorse.”
Reports have suggested people were seen fleeing the area as the flames spread.
Arthur's Seat is a short distance from the Scottish capital’s historic Old Town in Holyrood Park and is popular with tourists for hikes.
The blaze comes after Scotland has suffered days of wildfires this summer.
Earlier in July, parts of the north of the country were hit by wildfires on a “vast scale” which burned for several days, prompting a police investigation.
What is Arthur's Seat
Arthur’s Seat, named after King Arthur, is situated at Holyrood Park, which overlooks the Scottish Parliament.
It is an extinct volcano and beauty spot to the south east of the city centre of Edinburgh in Scotland.
Scottish fire service full statement
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.05pm on Sunday, August 10 to reports of a fire in the open at Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh.
“Operations control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a large area of gorse.
“There are no reported casualties at this time and crews remain at the scene.”
Frightened eyewitness tells of watching flames spread as he hurried down hill
A frightened eyewitness has said he watched as the flames spread while he made his way down Arthur’s Seat.
Nick Brice, from Brighton, told BBC Scotland News: "We could see this little plume of smoke on the ridge at the far side and it just got bigger and bigger.
"All of a sudden we could see these flames starting to come up and people noticed it spreading fast.
"The smoke started to really build and then these flames started to cover the ridge and we realised the wind was blowing it right towards us.
"We had to get down to the road fast because it was going to come across the whole area."
Mr Brice said urged people he passed who were still going up the hill to turn around.
He added: "Now the whole hillside is covered in flames and smoke coming down over the path we walked."
Fire crews are in attendance at a blaze on a landmark hill in Edinburgh.
Smoke can be seen billowing into the sky from the ongoing fire at Arthur's Seat, an extinct volcano and beauty spot to the south east of the city centre.
The fire was reported at about 4.05pm on Sunday, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).
Fire at Arthur's Seat six years ago took eight hours to get under control
A similar fire at Arthur’s Seat broke out in 2019.
The fire service spent eight hours battling the affected area of about 800 square metres.
No casualties reported so far, fire service says
No casulaties have been reported so far, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
They said in a statement: “There are no reported casualties at this time and crews remain at the scene.”
Four fire trucks sent to scene as firefighters tackle blaze
The Scottish fire service has confirmed that four fire trucks have been sent to the scene of the fire as firefighters tackle the blaze.
An Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.05pm on Sunday, August 10 to reports of a fire in the open at Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh.
“Operations control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a large area of gorse.”
