NI football hero Pat Jennings memorabilia fetches £400,000 at auction

A host of jerseys from Northern Ireland football legend Pat Jennings have fetched more than twice what was expected at auction, and set a new record.

The football memorabilia collection comprised some 165 items including from Jennings’ time at Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The legendary keeper played some 119 international matches for Northern Ireland in an international career which lasted for more than 22 years.

Jennings, 80, previously said of the auction that he felt it was the right time to sell, adding that he had also kept a few items for himself.

During his career, he played for his native Newry Town and then Watford before moving to the first division with Tottenham Hotspur and then Arsenal, winning the FA Cup with both of the north London rivals.

The auction, hosted by English firm Budds, brought in more than £400,000 on Wednesday.

It had previously been estimated to fetch around £200,000.

Those snapping up the items included 100 foreign buyers from across the world, as well as those within the UK.

Budds said a new record was achieved for a UK goalkeeper’s shirt after Jennings’ blue Spurs v Norwich City match-worn goalkeeper’s shirt from 1973 sold for £33,480.

Among the many magic Jennings moments included a famous goal against Manchester United in the 1967 Charity Shield, when he kicked the ball from his own penalty area to see it bounce over the head of Manchester United goalkeeper Alex Stepney and into the net.

The items sold included Jennings’ green Spurs v Aston Villa League Cup Final match-worn goalkeeper’s shirt from 1971 for £21,800, and his green Spurs v Chelsea FA Cup Final match-worn goalkeeper’s shirt from 1967 for £20,600.

The lots also included shirts from other players such as a George Best green and white number seven Northern Ireland worn long-sleeved shirt from 1976 which sold for £20,600 and a Luis Arconada light blue and black Spain match-worn goalkeepers shirt from 1982 which sold for £16,700.

David Convery of Budds Auctions said they were honoured to be entrusted with selling the collection.

“This single owner auction will offered many different collectors the opportunity to own a piece of history from one of the greatest goalkeepers in football’s history,” he said.

“A record breaking goalkeeper, both internationally and domestically, Pat continues to generate admiration both on and off the field, and now this sale has continued his ability to generate excitement.”