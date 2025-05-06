Meghan tells of turning to ancient Indian medicine doctor during pregnancy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has described how she turned to an Ayurvedic doctor when pregnant with both Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan, in her latest podcast which was released on Archie’s sixth birthday, also spoke of the benefits of “adaptogens” such as mushrooms but admitted some see the approach as a “little psychedelic and super woo-woo”.

The former Suits actress discussed her belief in the ancient Indian holistic Ayurveda philosophy while chatting with Hannah Mendoza, founder of Clevr Blends.

The instant organic lattes firm is another in which the duchess has financially invested and then invited on to her podcast.

In an earlier episode of her Confessions Of A Female Founder series, Meghan spoke to her hair colourist Kadi Lee, co-founder of hair wellness brand Highbrow Hippie, which the duchess invested in last year.

Mendoza, who grew up in London but later set up home on the west coast of the US, described how she began making a friend – her now co-founder Roger Coppola – mushroom-based cappuccinos to help him during a time of grief.

Meghan acknowledged the fungus often had other “connotations”.

The Duke of Sussex famously admitted taking magic mushrooms in California in 2016 in his autobiography Spare.

The duchess said: “I think a lot of people when they hear mushrooms, they go ‘OK, she’s talking about being hippie-dippy, grounded in all these things’.

“If you aren’t familiar with adaptogens, you can go to this place of ‘Oh, it’s feeling a little psychedelic and super woo-woo’.”

Adaptogens are active ingredients in certain plants and mushrooms which are said to impact how the body deals with stress, anxiety and fatigue.

Meghan described how she turned to an Ayurvedic practitioner when pregnant with Archie and Lili and how it was about seeing “food as medicine”.

“So there are these items and ingredients that have been part of our natural ecosystem and dietary system for a long time, whether acknowledged or not, that somehow you say mushrooms, and now people have a connotation attached to it,” she said.

“But it’s really just a food trend that I believe you were far ahead of in terms of saying, ‘Hold on, these have properties that can in some way make you feel differently in a really safe way’.

“During my pregnancies, I had an Ayurvedic doctor and so much of it was about seeing food as medicine.”

Harry told in his memoir how the couple listened to Sanskrit songs in the delivery room with Archie on the advice an Ayurvedic doctor and whispered to their newborn that they loved him after the practitioner told them babies absorb everything said to them in the first minute of their life

Ayurveda, which means the “knowledge of life” in Sanskrit, is a holistic approach to balancing the body, typically using natural herbs and massage.