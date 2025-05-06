Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Meghan wishes happy birthday to ‘our sweet boy’ Archie as prince turns six

The duchess posted a photo of Archie watching a sunset.

Laura Elston
Tuesday 06 May 2025 11:08 EDT
The Duchess of Sussex shared a photo of her son to mark his birthday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
(PA Archive)

The Duchess of Sussex has wished happy birthday to “our sweet boy” Prince Archie, saying: “He’s six! Where did the time go?”

Meghan shared a photograph on her Instagram of her eldest child, who was pictured from behind as he stood watching a vibrant orange sunset.

She captioned it “Our son. Our sun”, adding: “Happy 6th birthday to Archie!

“Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six! Where did the time go?”

Meghan thanked friends who celebrated at a recent party, writing: “And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special” – followed by a red heart emoji.

Archie’s celebrations, held thousands of miles away from the royal family in the US, took place after the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell interview with the BBC in which he said the King will not speak to him and he does not know how much longer his father has left.

Harry, speaking after losing a Court of Appeal challenge over his security,  said he “can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point”.

