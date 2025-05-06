Meghan wishes happy birthday to ‘our sweet boy’ Archie as prince turns six

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has wished happy birthday to “our sweet boy” Prince Archie, saying: “He’s six! Where did the time go?”

Meghan shared a photograph on her Instagram of her eldest child, who was pictured from behind as he stood watching a vibrant orange sunset.

She captioned it “Our son. Our sun”, adding: “Happy 6th birthday to Archie!

“Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six! Where did the time go?”

Meghan thanked friends who celebrated at a recent party, writing: “And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special” – followed by a red heart emoji.

Archie’s celebrations, held thousands of miles away from the royal family in the US, took place after the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell interview with the BBC in which he said the King will not speak to him and he does not know how much longer his father has left.

Harry, speaking after losing a Court of Appeal challenge over his security, said he “can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point”.