Archbishop of York to address Synod during ‘crisis’ for Church of England

The Archbishop of York is preparing to address the Church of England’s parliament amid a tumultuous time for the church following the archbishop of Canterbury’s resignation.

Justin Welby’s temporary stand-in, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, will deliver an opening address to the meeting in London on Monday but has faced his own calls to quit over safeguarding failures.

A reverend and Synod member for 15 years said this is a “hugely significant” moment for the Church.

There’s never been anything like this in our lifetime, because the Church is in an unprecedented crisis Ian Paul, member of General Synod

Ian Paul, who was one of the people behind a petition last year calling on Mr Welby to resign, told the PA news agency: “There’s never been anything like this in our lifetime, because the Church is in an unprecedented crisis.”

Likening the situation to a collapsing roof, Mr Paul, who describes himself as an orthodox Anglican, said: “The crisis we’re facing now is a result of gradual erosion over years of trust and confidence and lack of openness, lack of transparency.

“And suddenly the rafters, the rotten rafters, break, the roof collapses.”

Lead safeguarding bishop Joanne Grenfell has said there is a recognition in the Church of the “deep and lasting impact of abuse”.

Ms Grenfell told Sky News the Church is facing a “time of reckoning” and that there are issues of trust and confidence with “the whole Church”.

“I have no truck with cover-ups,” she added. “Things have to come to light.”

Monday, the first of five days of debate and various votes during what is known as the Church’s parliament will begin with a presidential address from Mr Cottrell.

The archbishop has been under pressure in recent months, accused of not acting quickly enough in his then-role as bishop of Chelmsford, over a priest who was allowed to remain in post despite having been barred by the Church from being alone with children and having paid compensation to a sexual abuse victim.

Separately Mr Cottrell has also “categorically rejected” allegations that he bullied members of a committee to secure John Perumbalath’s appointment as Bishop of Liverpool.

Mr Perumbalath resigned as bishop last month following media coverage of sexual assault and harassment allegations against him, which he denies.

Mr Cottrell told the Times newspaper last week that he believes “many people, both within the Church and outside the Church, are disgusted by what they read and we would be very foolish if we didn’t take account of that”.

He has resisted calls to resign, previously saying he would “do what I can” to bring about independent scrutiny of safeguarding in the Church.

No-one wants another hand-wringing apology; no-one wants another ‘lessons learned’ review; no-one wants another reminder of how hard it is to be a bishop Andrew Graystone, advocate for abuse survivors

An advocate for abuse survivors has called on Mr Cottrell and other senior leaders in the Church to show “radical humility”, as the handling of abuse cases once again comes under the spotlight during debate this week.

Ahead of Mr Cottrell’s address, Andrew Graystone said that “another hand-wringing apology” will not do.

He told PA: “Many of the leaders of the Church of England are still woefully unaware of what abuse is, and what it does to victims. It is no longer credible for the Archbishop to say ‘we made this mess, but we are the only people who can fix it’.

“No-one wants another hand-wringing apology; no-one wants another ‘lessons learned’ review; no-one wants another reminder of how hard it is to be a bishop.

“We don’t want any more words at all. Instead, we want radical humility from the Archbishop downwards.

“The sign of that will be immediate and costly action to repair the generations of lives that have been broken by abusive clergy and inadequate Church leaders.”

There will also be a debate on Monday on the Makin Review, a damning report that set out a series of failings around Christian camp leader and serial abuser John Smyth.

The report, published in November, led to the eventual resignation of Mr Welby, having concluded that Smyth might have been brought to justice had the archbishop formally reported him to police five years before his death.

Synod members will have the chance to speak about the Makin report and “ask those in leadership roles across the Church of England to redouble work to implement best safeguarding practice in line with national policies and guidance”.

A debate on a new way to handle safeguarding will take place on Tuesday.

Two proposals will be presented and voted on after reviews in recent years by the former chairwoman of the national Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) Professor Alexis Jay and barrister Sarah Wilkinson.

One would see all safeguarding officers currently working in dioceses, cathedrals and the national Church transferred to work for a new independent organisation.

I've learnt that you can never be complacent and never say this is a safe church Joanne Grenfell, lead bishop for safeguarding

The other would see most national staff move to a new outside non-Church body, but other diocesan and cathedral officers remain with their current Church employers.

Ms Grenfell told Sky News: “I’ve learnt that you can never be complacent and never say this is a safe church.

“It’s always a Church that is trying every day to become safer and that, you know, we’re open to a light being shone into the Church of England to say, what are you doing about safeguarding? Can we trust you?

“I want the answer to be yes.”

Ms Grenfell added that the Synod will “give deep and detailed attention to different possible models of independence”.

She said: “As part of our revision of policy, it will be able to approve new safeguarding codes which inform every part of our work.”