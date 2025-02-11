Church vote on safeguarding ‘a punch in the gut for survivors’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Church of England vote which delays fully independent safeguarding has been branded a “punch in the gut” for victims of abuse.

Representatives of survivors said the outcome was “incredibly disappointing” and showed the Church had decided to “keep it in the family”.

Victims had pleaded with the Church’s parliament to endorse a new model which would have seen all Church-employed safeguarding officers transferred to a new independent body.

Many have worked hard on the attempt to bring full independence to the church safeguarding process. This vote represents a rejection of secular standards in safeguarding and will lead to children continuing to be at risk in the church David Greenwood, abuse lawyer

But the General Synod instead voted for a less independent model “as the way forward in the short term” and for “further work” to be done to implement the move to full independence.

The endorsed model (option three) would see most national staff move to a new outside non-Church body, but other diocesan and cathedral officers remaining with their current Church employers, although no firm timeline has been given for work to begin on this.

Synod voted 392 in favour, nine against and six abstained on the final motion.

After hours of debate at Church House on Tuesday, an amendment from Bishop of Blackburn Philip North was supported by a majority of Synod members.

Proposing it, he told those gathered: “Option four (the more independent model) is eye-wateringly complex and will take years to implement, assuming it is implementable.

“No organisation has done anything on this scale before and during those years, not enough will change when the church and the nation are demanding change now.”

He rejected the idea that it was a delay, saying “the two processes can run concurrently, not consecutively so this amendment is about the very opposite of long grass”.

He added: “Whilst we implement three, we can establish a definitive view on whether option four is legally deliverable.”

Model four would have seen all safeguarding officers currently working in dioceses, cathedrals and the national Church transferred to work for a new independent organisation.

The Church has been plagued by safeguarding controversies over the years, with the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, who has himself faced calls to quit over failures in handling abuse cases, admitting this week the Church has “failed greatly” on safeguarding.

They have chosen to keep it in the family. Shocking arrogance, and a punch in the gut for victims and survivors of abuse Andrew Graystone, survivors' advocate

Addressing Synod on Monday, he said he had “long believed that greater independence is the missing piece in the safeguarding jigsaw”.

The more independent model of safeguarding was also supported by Bishop of London Dame Sarah Mullally and Bishop of Leicester Martyn Snow, with the latter describing it as a “cultural reset”.

Abuse lawyer David Greenwood, who stood in solidarity with victims outside the venue ahead of the vote, said the result was “incredibly disappointing”.

He said: “Many have worked hard on the attempt to bring full independence to the church safeguarding process.

“This vote represents a rejection of secular standards in safeguarding and will lead to children continuing to be at risk in the church.”

Andrew Graystone, a longtime advocate for abuse survivors, said the vote showed the Church had decided to “keep it in the family”.

He said: “If you are abused by a vicar, you will still be expected to report it to a bishop.

“Safeguarding staff will still be located in church offices, employed by the very same bishop.

“The Church of England had an opportunity to start to rebuild trust, by admitting that it needed expertise from outside.

“But instead they have chosen to keep it in the family.

“Shocking arrogance, and a punch in the gut for victims and survivors of abuse.”