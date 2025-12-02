Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In April 2024, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared domestic and family violence a “national crisis” calling for proactive responses that “focus on the perpetrators and focus on prevention”.

The issue hasn’t really improved since then.

But a world-first trial from the University of New South Wales and University of Newcastle, which tested whether medicine can reduce violence and domestic violence, may offer a new way forward.

A comprehensive approach to a complex problem

The trial tested whether sertraline – a commonly prescribed antidepressant – could reduce violent reoffending in impulsive men.

We screened 1,738 men in NSW between 2013 and 2021, ultimately randomising 630 participants to receive either sertraline or placebo in a “double-blind” trial. This means researchers, nurses, psychiatrists and participants didn’t know which men were on sertraline or a placebo.

open image in gallery Domestic violence has been branded a ‘national crisis’ in Australia ( thodonal - stock.adobe.com )

Most participants were recruited through community corrections offices and courts.

The results for the effect of sertraline for general violence were inconclusive.

However, those who took sertraline showed significant reductions in domestic violence reoffending:

At 12 months, offending was lower in the sertraline group (19.1 per cent) compared to placebo (24.8 per cent)

At 24 months, offending was lower in the sertraline group (28.2 per cent ) compared to the placebo group (35.7 per cent).

For men who took their medication more consistently, the reduction in reoffending reached 30 per cent at 24 months.

How does sertraline work?

The antidepressant sertraline works by enhancing serotonin functioning in the brain, which plays a crucial role in regulating impulse control and emotional responses.

For highly impulsive men, this directly addresses a key driver of violence – the inability to pause and regulate emotional reactions.

Domestic violence frequently involves emotionally charged, impulsive reactions in intimate relationships. The type of anger and aggression in these reactive contexts is theorised to be most responsive to regulating brain serotonin neurotransmission.

General violence is far more diverse, including premeditated acts that are typically less reactive.

During an initial four-week period before randomisation, all participants received sertraline and we observed a:

55 per cent reduction in depression

44 per cent in psychological distress

35 per cent in anger

25 per cent in irritability

20 per cent in impulsivity.

These changes occurred before most of the trial’s psychosocial supports could take full effect, demonstrating the medication’s direct impact.

One participant with significant prison time told us: “I was in a road rage situation, a guy jumped out of his car, having a go at me, and any other time I would have smashed him. But I just said, ‘Mate, go away before the police are called’. I'm dead set on believing it was due to the medication. I feel proud, it’s been a long time, but hey, I’ve finally got control of myself.”

The crucial role of comprehensive support

The medication’s effectiveness depended on participants actually taking it and staying engaged long enough for it to work. This is where the comprehensive support provided became essential.

Many participants had issues such as homelessness, untreated mental health disorders, substance use, relationship crises, disengagement from health services and conflicts with government institutions.

About the authors Tony Butler is a Professor and Program Head on the Justice Health Research Program at UNSW Sydney. Emaediong I. Akpanekpo is a PhD Candidate at the School of Population Health at UNSW Sydney. Lee Knight is an Academic Program Director for the Mental Health Practice Program at UNSW Sydney. Peter William Schofield is a Conjoint Professor School of Medicine and Public Health at the University of Newcastle. Rhys Mantell is a PhD Candidate at the School of Population Health at UNSW Sydney. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Many men had “fallen through the cracks” because their cases are too complex for mental health services or standard corrections programs. This, in turn, means they were unable to access the support they needed.

We realised administering medication without addressing these broader psychosocial needs would be failing in our duty of care.

So our study evolved to include a comprehensive support model, combining pharmacotherapy with trauma-informed clinical counselling, proactively following up participants, 24-hour crisis support, helping the men navigate support services and partner safety planning.

This proved crucial for higher engagement, which led to better outcomes.

Perhaps most strikingly, sertraline reduced the rate of repeated domestic violence offending (more than one offence in 24 months) by 44 per cent compared to placebo.

open image in gallery Typical drugs for treating depression are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), such as Prozac, Zoloft and Sertraline ( Shutterstock/callumrc )

These findings reveal a key relationship: sertraline improves a range of behavioural measures and reduces impulsivity. Meanwhile, comprehensive psychosocial support addresses the trauma, social disadvantage and unmet needs that maintain patterns of emotional reactivity and violence.

As one participant reflected: “I’ve evolved […] I was actually stepping back and listening to what other people had to say before I blew my top.”

What about partners and family members?

Our research revealed 96 per cent of partners reported maintained or increased safety, 85 per cent observed positive behavioural changes (in the men) and 77 per cent reported improved personal wellbeing.

One partner noted: “I used to sleep with a hammer under my bed. Since he started this medication, I can sleep more easily, and I don’t need to sleep with the hammer anymore.”

Reframing domestic violence

When we help men address the psychological, relational and social factors that drive their domestic violence, we’ve shown we can prevent harm before it occurs.

The men in our trial had extensive trauma histories, with many having experienced childhood abuse, marginalisation and conflict with government institutions

This perspective by no means diminishes the devastating harm and impact of domestic violence or the need for essential victim supports. Nor does it reduce the importance of addressing structural determinants of domestic violence, such as gender inequality or outdated cultural norms.

But the current crisis demands evidence-based interventions that can reduce domestic violence now, while complementary efforts continue to support victims.

A way forward

Our trial demonstrated this approach is cost-effective: at about A$7,000 per participant annually versus $150,000 for incarceration.

The model’s independence from mainstream services proved crucial for engagement. Operating through a university research program rather than government systems helped build trust with men who had extensive negative experiences with institutions.

We do not claim our approach to be a silver bullet, but it deserves serious consideration as a proven intervention in the domestic violence prevention ecosystem, and could be implemented now.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men's advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org