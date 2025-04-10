Rayner urges striking Birmingham bin workers to accept ‘improved’ deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has urged striking bin collectors in Birmingham to accept an “improved” deal as she met volunteers clearing rubbish that has piled up on the city’s streets.

Members of the Unite union launched an all-out strike last month in a bitter dispute over pay and jobs, which has led to concerns over public health.

Ms Rayner and local government minister Jim McMahon visited Birmingham on Thursday to meet staff involved in clearing the backlog and volunteers clearing up their area.

Ms Rayner, who is also Communities Secretary, said: “The people of Birmingham are our first priority – this dispute is causing misery and disruption to residents and the backlog must be dealt with quickly to address public health risks.

“My department is working with Birmingham City Council to support its response to accelerate clearing the backlog and rapidly improve the situation on the ground.

“Neighbouring authorities are providing additional vehicles and crews, and we are providing logistical support.

“I have pressed both sides to negotiate at pace to urgently find a resolution.

“There is now a better offer on the table and I would urge Unite to suspend the action and accept the improved deal so we achieve fairness for both workers and residents of this city.”

Birmingham City Council has increased its clean-up effort, with more than 100 refuse collection vehicles on extended shifts each day.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said it has provided a number of staff to support the council with logistics.

Mr McMahon is expected to meet Birmingham City Council leader John Cotton as part of a series meetings he and the Deputy Prime Minister have held with the council.

On Tuesday, Wes Streeting warned about the “poor conditions” facing people in the city as rubbish has been piling up and rats have been spotted crawling around.

The Health Secretary told Times Radio: “That’s not good for public health. I think this dispute has escalated way out of hand.”