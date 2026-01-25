Andy Burnham ‘disappointed’ after Labour blocks bid to contest by-election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Burnham has said he is “concerned” about the impact of the Labour Party’s decision to bar him from the Gorton and Denton by-election.

Members of Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) voted on Sunday morning to deny Mr Burnham permission to stand in the contest.

The committee cited the impact on party resources of fighting an “unnecessary” mayoral by-election if he won in Gorton and Denton and had to stand down as mayor of Greater Manchester.

In a statement on social media hours later, Mr Burnham said: “I am disappointed by today’s NEC decision and concerned about its potential impact on the important elections ahead of us.

“To whoever is Labour’s candidate and to our members in Manchester and Tameside: you will have my full support and I will be there whenever you need me.”

He added: “Tomorrow I return with full focus to my role as Mayor of GM, defending everything we have built in our city-region over many years.

“I decided to put myself forward to prevent the divisive politics of Reform from damaging that. We are stronger together and let’s stay that way.”

Sources in the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) told the Press Association there had been a “very clear majority” against allowing Mr Burnham from applying for selection in the seat over concerns about the cost of fighting a mayoral by-election in Greater Manchester.

The decision was made by a 10-strong sub-group of the NEC, chaired by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, on Sunday morning.

Confirming the decision in a statement, the Labour Party said the NEC had decided to deny Mr Burnham permission to stand in order to avoid “an unnecessary election for the position of Greater Manchester mayor”.

Despite blocking his candidacy, senior Labour politicians left the door open for Mr Burnham to return to Westminster after his term as mayor ends in 2028.

Steve Reed, the Local Government Secretary, told the BBC: “In due course, I look forward to seeing Andy back in Parliament.”

But the decision not to allow him to stand has provoked anger from Labour MPs and trade unions.

Several backbenchers have called on the NEC to reconsider its decision, including Socialist Campaign Group secretary Richard Burgon and former cabinet minister Louise Haigh.

Ms Haigh said the decision was “incredibly disappointing” and called for the NEC to “change course and make the right decision”.

She told PA: “Otherwise I think we’ll all come to regret this.”

Andrea Egan, the newly-elected general secretary of Britain’s largest trade union Unison, said: “I know many, many trade unionists will be so disappointed and angry at local members not being given a say over who their candidate should be.

“This isn’t the way any democratic organisation should be run. Now’s the time to unite our movement, not divide it.”

The TSSA union accused the NEC of blocking Mr Burnham for “factional reasons”, adding: “Labour has lost its way and must change its path to survive.”

But Usdaw general secretary Joanne Thomas said her union accepted the decision and the conclusion that Mr Burnham’s candidacy would mean “major disruption”.

Some Labour MPs have also come out in favour of the decision, urging the party to avoid infighting and move on to winning the by-election.

Phil Brickell, who represents the Greater Manchester constituency of Bolton West, said speculation about Mr Burnham’s candidacy in recent days had “seen the Labour Party quickly turn inward… undermining the PM’s efforts at home and abroad”.

Rugby MP John Slinger said the “quick and clear decision” meant the party could “move on from the damaging, introspection and psychodrama of the last week” and “pull together” behind the eventual candidate.