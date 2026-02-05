Andrew given copies of The King’s Speech at Epstein dinner, email shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Hollywood publicist gave Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor two copies of the film The King’s Speech during a dinner when he was staying with Jeffrey Epstein in New York in December 2010, an email has shown.

In his 2019 Newsnight interview, Andrew said he went to New York to end his friendship with Epstein, two years after the financier pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution, and added that he had no further contact with him after the visit.

Documents released as part of the so-called Epstein files revealed there was a “very last-minute casual dinner” put together for Andrew, with Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn and journalist Katie Couric said to have been among the invitees.

Publicist Peggy Siegal detailed some of what went on during the get together in an email sent to Epstein on December 3 2010, appearing to make reference to Harvey Weinstein and how he would be “angry” about her lending copies of The King’s Speech to Andrew.

The disgraced movie mogul’s production house, The Weinstein Company, was behind the film.

Ms Siegal said in her message to Epstein: “The evening was sensational… Did you have fun?

“My favourite line. ‘So Andrew, tell us about the wedding. What are you wearing?’ He was not sure if I was kidding or not… and I was perfectly straight with him.

“I did leave him two copies of ‘The King’s Speech’ (one for back-up) and begged him to let me watch him watch the film.

“I must get them both back. Harvey will kill me if he finds out I lent them to him. Harvey is trying to get the palace (and Prince Charles) to see the film….

“I told Andrew to say he saw the film in the theatre in New York. I will get the name of the theatre where it’s playing.

“Please make sure Andrew does not say I lent him a DVD. Harvey will really be angry. Will talk to you tomorrow.

“Your table looked great and the food was delicious.

“xoxo Peg.”

A separate email to Epstein from an account on behalf of Ms Siegal showed a private screening of The King’s Speech was being arranged for Andrew in November 2010.

The email from a woman called Stephanie was sent to a redacted address and forwarded to Epstein on November 3.

Set out in four points, it said: “1. As per our phone conversation Prince Andrew will be in the States November 29th – December 5th.

“2. We will get a print of The Kings Speech from Harvey Weinstein and have you host a very private, small, no press screening for Prince Andrew.

“3. Here is a list of events for that week: Monday, November 29th is the Gotham Awards, Tuesday, November 30th is the Black Swan Premiere, Wednesday, December 1st is the All Good Things Premiere (sic). We can do it Thursday, December 2nd, 4th, or Sunday, December 5th.

“4. Tell Prince Andrew the film and Colin Firth who portrays his grandfather is going to win the Oscar.

“Xoxo, Peggy.”

Colin Firth won the best actor Academy Award for his portrayal of Andrew’s grandfather George VI in the film.

Challenged during his 2019 Newsnight interview on his decision to stay at the home of a convicted sex offender, Andrew said: “It was a convenient place to stay. I mean I’ve gone through this in my mind so many times.

“At the end of the day, with a benefit of all the hindsight that one can have, it was definitely the wrong thing to do.

“But at the time I felt it was the honourable and right thing to do and I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable but that’s just the way it is.”

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

His death was ruled a suicide.

Andrew has faced allegations, which he strenuously denies, that he sexually assaulted a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein.

He paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after the interview on BBC Newsnight, but the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, and the US government’s release of documents from Epstein’s estate, brought more scrutiny over his relationship with the financier.

It led to the King officially stripping his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title.