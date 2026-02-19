Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

King expresses ‘deepest concern’ over Andrew’s arrest

Andrew was taken into custody on Thursday following allegations made against him after the release of the Epstein files.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

The King has said “the law must take its course” after expressing his “deepest concern” over the arrest of his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Andrew was taken into custody on Thursday following allegations made against the former prince after the release of millions of pages of files related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In response to the arrest, Charles said: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

