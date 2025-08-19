Music to die for: List of funeral favourite songs released

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The most popular songs played at funerals have been revealed, with Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman’s Time To Say Goodbye top of the list.

Co-op Funeralcare said its study of songs over the past year at funerals it arranged showed the second most popular was Frank Sinatra’s My Way.

Tina Turner’s The Best and Westlife’s You Raise Me Up were also in the top 10.

The Co-op said the top 10 were:

1. Time to Say Goodbye – Andrea Bocelli, Sarah Brightman2. My Way – Frank Sinatra3. Somewhere Over The Rainbow – Eva Cassidy4. You’ll Never Walk Alone – Liverpool FC5. The Best – Tina Turner6. Supermarket Flowers – Ed Sheeran7. Wind Beneath My Wings – Bette Midler8. Abide With Me (hymn)9. We’ll Meet Again – Vera Lynn10. You Raise Me Up – Westlife

Liverpool FC’s You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers topped a list of sports-themed songs played at funerals.

Among the quirky songs played at funerals over the last year, included Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead from The Wizard of Oz, Dance Monkey by Tones & I, the Jaws movie soundtrack, and We Like To Party by Vengaboys.

Gill Stewart, managing director at Co-op Funeralcare said: “Music has a powerful way of bringing back memories, reflecting our personalities, and connecting us to loved ones.

“Choosing a song that is meaningful to you can be an important part of saying goodbye, whether it’s a traditional hymn or something light-hearted and quirky.

“While every funeral is unique and deeply personal, our annual music chart highlights the tracks that continue to resonate across the nation.

“This year, we’re continuing to encourage open conversations around end-of-life planning.

“Talking about the music you’d like at your funeral is a simple yet meaningful step and can offer real comfort to those left behind.”

The research was conducted among Co-op’s funeral directors and arrangers during May and June 2025 based on more than 90,000 funerals conducted in the last 12 months.