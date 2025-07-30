Theatre school founder and ‘true visionary’ Sylvia Young dies aged 86

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sylvia Young – the founder of a theatre school which taught the likes of singer Amy Winehouse, EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt and James Bond star Lashana Lynch – has been hailed as a “true visionary” after she died aged 86.

Her daughters Alison and Frances Ruffelle said it was with “great sadness” that they confirmed the death of their mother – who “passed away peacefully” on Wednesday, in a statement posted on the Sylvia Young Agency Instagram account.

Their statement read: “Our mum was a true visionary, she gave young people from all walks of life the chance to pursue their performing arts skills to the highest standard.

“Her rare ability to recognise raw talent and encourage all her students contributed to the richness of today’s theatre and music world, even winning herself an Olivier Award along the way.

“She believed hard work with a bit of luck brought success, and she was an example of that herself. She leaves as her legacy a wealth of brilliant performers, a thriving school bearing her name, and a priceless place in the nation’s heart.”

The Sylvia Young Theatre School, which was established in 1972 offering full-time and part-time courses, produced a wide range of stars from singers such as Dua Lipa and Rita Ora, to actors such as Doctor Who’s Billie Piper and Nosferatu’s Nicholas Hoult.

Young’s daughters added: “Above all she leaves the memory of an East End girl who worked hard to achieve her goals, took hold of life, and lived it to the full.

“Her family were everything to her, her wonderful husband, our dad, Norman and her grandchildren Eliza, Nat, Felix and Coral plus her great grandson Rex.

“We share her love with her wide and inclusive family, her friends, her students. You all meant the world to her.

“We will miss her so very much.”

McFly star Tom Fletcher met his wife, podcaster and presenter Giovanna Fletcher, at the school, which they attended from the age of 13, with Young attending their wedding.

In a tribute, Giovanna posted on Instagram: “My life would not be what it is without Sylvia Young.

“I remember watching Sylvia on Live And Kicking when I was 12 years old, she was talking about her school and all the fun they had there.

“I phoned up for a brochure and applied for a scholarship without telling my mum and dad, I didn’t get the scholarship, but I got a place with a ‘deal’ attached because Sylvia wanted me there – something I quickly learned the majority of the 140 students had.”

She continued: “I loved sitting in Sylvia’s office and watching her work.

“She was meticulous, she knew what every child was up to and how to get the best out of everyone, she was devoted to helping her kids and I know how much she cared for each of us. Sometimes she cared when others didn’t – helping some incredible talent flourish in the process.

“No-one ever wanted to upset Sylvia and that’s not because she would get angry and shout, quite the opposite, Sylvia’s disapproval was enough – because we all knew how lucky we were to be at that school, doing what we loved. We all wanted to impress her, and that never stopped.”

In a comment on Young’s daughters’ social media post, actress Bonnie Langford added: “Such sad news, Sylvia was such an inspiring, kind and generous person.

“She made a difference to so many and will be missed by so many, love to all the family and all those who she made feel were her family. Heartfelt condolences to you Frances and Alison and to Stephen and all the team.”

Radio presenter Tony Blackburn, who was a friend of Young, also paid tribute in a post on X.

He said: “So sorry to hear Sylvia Young has passed away, she founded the Sylvia Young Theatre School which has been responsible for starting so many careers in TV and Theatre.

“She was a very lovely lady who I have had the privilege of knowing for many years. She will be sadly missed.”

Young was the subject of an episode of This Is Your Life in 1998, and was appointed an Officer Of The Order Of The British Empire (OBE) in 2005 for her services to the arts.

She married Norman Ruffelle in London in 1961, and is the grandmother of singer Eliza Doolittle.