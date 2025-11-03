Strictly dancer Amy Dowden reveals she is to undergo ‘another mastectomy’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Amy Dowden has announced she is to undergo “another mastectomy this week”.

The 35-year-old said the surgery was “not to treat a new cancer diagnosis” but came following an appointment with her “incredible” medical team, adding that she wanted to be “clear” and “open” with her followers.

In a post on Instagram, accompanied by a video of her stroking her dog, the Welsh star said: “They’re (the medical team) confident that, all going well, I can expect a straightforward recovery.

“Once I have healed I look forward to rejoining my Strictly family.

“Of course I’m going to miss not being there so much but I will be watching from home and look forward to cheering everyone on. Thank you always for all the support.”

Dowden revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023 after finding a lump in April, the day before going to the Maldives on her honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones.

After her diagnosis, Dowden had a mastectomy and underwent chemotherapy, with her treatment preventing her from being able to compete with a celebrity partner on the BBC dancing programme in 2023.

Dowden documented her cancer experience online, and revealed in February 2024 that “no evidence of disease” was found at her latest health check.

In 2024, she returned to the dancefloor, partnered with former JLS star JB Gill, however she was forced to pull out of Strictly midway through the 20th anniversary series due to an injury, and was replaced by Lauren Oakley.

Dowden returned once again in this year’s series where she was partnered with former Apprentice contestant and social media star Thomas Skinner, being eliminated in week two.

Their departure from the show came after Skinner, 34, hit the headlines after admitting to cheating on his wife just weeks after their wedding in an interview with The Sun, having previously apologised for picking up a journalist’s phone and walking out of a press event for Strictly midway through.

Dowden’s cancer treatment and experience with Crohn’s disease have been depicted in the BBC documentaries Strictly Amy: Cancer And Me and Strictly Amy: Crohn’s And Me.

Dowden was formally made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) earlier in the year for services to fundraising and raising awareness of the inflammatory bowel disease.