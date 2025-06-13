American woman faces court charged over fatal crash outside N Ireland hotel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An American woman has appeared in court in Northern Ireland charged with causing death by careless driving in what has been described as a tragic incident for all involved.

Coleraine Magistrates’ Court heard that Cathy Stewart, 66, a special needs teacher from Benton, Illinois, lost control of an electric vehicle as she parked it outside a hotel in Bushmills.

The vehicle was described as having “suddenly bolted forward” into furniture, striking Allison Eichner, aged in her 40s and from Connecticut, on Wednesday afternoon.

Ms Eichner was taken to hospital but died of her injuries.

Relatives of Ms Eichner watched court proceedings remotely while Stewart was granted bail on a number of conditions, including residing at her home address in Illinois and a £5,000 cash surety, in recognition that the case is unlikely to be heard until 2026 at the earliest.

Ms Stewart appeared before the court on Friday morning charged with causing death by careless driving on Wednesday June 11 on the Causeway Road in Bushmills.

She indicated she understood the charge when it was put to her.

A police constable said she believed she could connect the accused to the charge.

She also described a tragic incident for all involved, and said police were “not entirely opposed to bail”, describing the “big problem” as being the address of the defendant but said with a substantial cash surety, bail could be an option.

“On Wednesday June 11, at approximately a quarter past 12 in the afternoon, a single-vehicle road traffic collision occurred at the front of the Causeway Hotel on the Causeway Road in Bushmills,” she told the court.

“It involved a grey Ford Transit, a multiple person vehicle, being driven by the defendant. The defendant collided with the pedestrian while she sat on a bench at the front of the property.”

She said Ms Eichner suffered severe injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transferred to the Causeway Hospital but died of her injuries a short time later.

“CCTV footage of the collision was obtained from the hotel, and it shows a Ford Transit being parked in the disabled parking bay after which the passengers get out and make their way into the hotel entrance,” she said.

“The driver’s door appears to open slightly as though the driver was exiting the vehicle, however the vehicle moves forward slowly, and then suddenly bolts forward colliding with a light fixture, outdoor dining furniture and the victim who was sitting beside her brother on a bench.

“Her brother jumped out of the way but unfortunately the injured party sustained the full impact of the vehicle.

“The defendant was cautioned at the scene and gave an account consistent with the CCTV. The defendant stated she believed she had turned the car off before attempting to exit and as it rolled forward she tried to apply the foot brake however instead she hit the accelerator causing the collision.”

The constable said Ms Stewart was interviewed by police with her solicitor, answered all questions put to her, co-operated fully, and appeared remorseful.

“She had been in Northern Ireland since Tuesday afternoon on holiday with family and friends. She had left Belfast that morning with the ultimate destination of heading to Londonderry,” she said.

“The vehicle was a rental vehicle and she described taking time to familiarise herself with the controls before she left the airport. The defendant would say she was very cautious driving and stated she was in no rush.

“She admitted that she had never driven an electric or hybrid vehicle before, she described pulling into the parking space, stating that she pressed the start/stop button on the left hand side of the steering wheel and as far as she was concerned the vehicle shut down and stopped.

“The passengers in the vehicle got out and she remained in the driver’s seat for a short time before stepping out of the vehicle and feeling it moving forward. She described trying to get back in and feeling for the brake, trying to stop the vehicle, however she stated she was feeling shocked and disorientated about what happened.”

A defence lawyer for Ms Stewart described a “tragic, tragic case”.

“This was a simple error which has caused catastrophic consequences,” he said.

“This was an electric vehicle, she pushed the button, she assumed that the vehicle was off and of course being electric it doesn’t make any noise. Unfortunately it has surged forward.

“At the end of her interview she was asked was there anything she wanted to say, I’ll read what she said ‘I’m just devastated, I can’t get that family out of my mind. I’m the person who protects, to know that someone lost their life is devastating’.

“This is devastating for two sets of people, most especially the family of the deceased, and throughout Mrs Stewart’s only thoughts have been with that bereaved family.”

He urged that bail is granted, adding she will have no difficulty coming back.

“She worked as a special needs teacher then a counsellor in a secondary school for over 40 years. She now works with a teaching union,” he said.

The judge said bail was “entirely appropriate in this case”, given that the evidential and forensic requirements of prosecution are going to take some time.

“Given that, it would be entirely disproportionate and inappropriate to keep you in custody for the duration of the investigation,” he said.

“Equally it would be entirely disproportionate to keep you from the United States whilst the investigation is ongoing, so I will grant bail.

The case is next to be mentioned on July 1.